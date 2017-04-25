‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Season 4 Rumor: Boba Fett Appears As Imperial Mandalorians’ Last Hope

For the final run of Star Wars: Rebels, Dave Filoni’s team over at the Lucasfilm Animation is looking to end the series with a bang, and they plan to do so with an epic character comeback.

There are rumors going around that everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett, will make an appearance in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4. This comes from a remark made by Tiya Sircar, the voice actress for Sabine, during the Star Wars Celebration.

Careful not to give away any spoilers, Sircar teased via Slash Film that Star Wars: Rebels could feature some familiar faces when it returns to the small screen for the last time.

“It will be surprising where we end up and – I’m very scared right now [to accidentally give away secrets] – who might show up. There might be some new people you know, there might be some people you haven’t seen before. They might all be Mandalorian.”

This had many believing that Boba Fett will finally make his long-awaited debut in Star Wars: Rebels and might even play a major role in the animated hit’s final run.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the voice actress further teased a Boba Fett appearance in Season 4 when she was asked to weigh in on the possibility that more stories could be told about Sabine and her people in different media.

“I certainly hope so. Look, I think that Mandalorian cultural and the stories, we haven’t seen that many – obviously Boba Fett is this iconic character – but we don’t know that much about him. We haven’t gotten to see those stories fleshed out. Man, Mando fans are die hard. I feel like there’s an audience for that, for that storytelling.”

Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars HQ says that Boba Fett could end up posing some major threats in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 in the attempt of the Rebels to take down the Empire.

As fans know, Sabine and Clan Wren are preparing to take on Mandalorians who help the Empire come Star Wars: Rebels Season 4. The previous season already set up some big battles for this.

The Imperial sympathizers, on the other hand, reportedly have their strategy locked in to beat Sabine’s crew. Star Wars HQ suggests that Boba Fett could also be of great help to them by taking out the Rebels himself.

Why Boba Fett will embroil himself in the conflict, the Star Wars analyst says that he might simply be doing what he needs to do as required by a contract he signed. After all, Boba Fett’s bounty hunter tendencies come first and foremost.

Needless to say, Boba Fett’s assist will definitely have a major impact on the chances of Rebels in pulling off their goal in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 to end the Imperial force.

Dealing with him is risking casualties and precious time that could be used to defeat the Empire. With that in mind, Boba Fett is expected to shake things up on the battlefield.

Boba Fett appearing in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 will be an absolute welcome move for fans who have missed the character. The bounty hunter has been largely absent as far as the cinematic and TV segment of the franchise is concerned, save for his stint in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

As Sircar pointed out, there is a lot more to learn about Boba Fett. With Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 focused on Mandalore and the conflicting sides of the people there, having him around is deemed a no-brainer by some.

Whether or not the iconic character will appear in the animated series, Sircar teased that fans of the Mandalorians will nonetheless be in for a treat in the upcoming season.

Should Boba Fett miss out on appearing in Star Wars: Rebels Season 4, fans are hoping they could still watch the bounty hunter in a standalone movie, which is reportedly on the table.

Star Wars: Rebels Season 4 will premiere on September 23 on Disney.

