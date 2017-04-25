Disney Officially Announces Release Dates For ‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Star Wars 9’

Disney has continued to dominate in many aspects of entertainment and they are only getting bigger in the world of movies. As many live-action remakes of animated classics are on the way, The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm both have numerous new projects heading to theaters in the coming years as well. Today, Disney gave word on those with official release dates for Frozen 2, Star Wars: Episode IX, and Indiana Jones 5.

Yes, three of the biggest and most anticipated movies in Disney’s future line-up finally received their release dates, but there is even more. A number of films had their release dates moved around in order to make way for full preparation and other such issues.

E Online has reported that Lucasfilm will bring the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5 (working title) will hit theaters on July 10, 2020. There isn’t a lot known about the film at this time, but it will star Harrison Ford who will turn 75-years-old this summer.

Due to a number of other projects on Steven Spielberg’s plate, Indiana Jones 5 was pushed back a year from its original date of July 19, 2019.

For animation fans, Disney will be releasing Frozen 2 in two-and-a-half years when it hits theaters on November 27, 2019. If nothing else, Disney is certainly consistent as it released its unexpected hit Frozen on November 27, 2013, and it brought in more than $1.2 billion worldwide which means that date brings about success.

Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, was happy to make the announcement on Twitter as well. That’s rather interesting considering Bell hasn’t officially signed on to reprise her role in Frozen 2 as of yet. The same can be said for Idina Menzel who voiced the snow queen Elsa.

Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess’ sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!! https://t.co/rhhOZygVQB — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) April 25, 2017

There may be even less known about Frozen 2 than Indiana Jones 5. Collider reports that Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will be back to direct the sequel while Josh Gad is confirmed to return as the voice of Olaf. From there, nothing else is really known at all and fans will have to wait.

Having a release date in place is almost a sure sign that more information will be coming forth before we know it.

Fans of “The Force” will also be happy to know that the third chapter of the third trilogy also has a release date. Star Wars: Episode IX is going to slash into theaters with a release date of May 24, 2019, which has the franchise moving away from the Christmas season that has been a trend for the last few releases.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi will be released later this year on December 15.

A few other Disney movies have had their release dates moved around for a variety of reasons, but here is your guide to keep up with everything.

A Wrinkle in Time: March 9, 2018 – Formerly April 6, 2018

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2: November 21, 2018 – Formerly March 9, 2018

Gigantic: November 25, 2020 – Formerly November 21, 2018

Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live-Action): August 3, 2018 – Formerly July 28, 2017

Magic Camp: April 6, 2018 – Formerly August 3, 2018

More of Disney’s movie schedule is as follows:

The Lion King (Live-Action): July 19, 2019

Untitled Disney Live-Action: April 3, 2020

Untitled Marvel: August 7, 2020

Untitled Disney Animation: November 24, 2021

Untiled Disney Live-Action: March 12, 2021

Untitled Pixar Animation: June 18, 2021

The live-action films could be anything from the long list of animated classics that Disney has said they would remake such as Dumbo, Pinocchio, Tink, and Aladdin.

It is true that The Walt Disney Company has a lot of different movies on the horizon and even far into the future, but these three properties are some that fans cannot wait for. Announcing the release dates of Frozen 2, Star Wars: Episode IX, and Indiana Jones 5 is absolutely huge as it gives fans something to look toward and with other Marvel and live-action remakes releases on the slate, 2019 and 2020 will be huge for Disney.

[Featured Image by Disney]