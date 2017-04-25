Dorinda Medley On Confronting Ramona Singer: Has ‘RHONY’ Star Given Up On Friendship?

Dorinda Medley started this season of The Real Housewives of New York without Sonja Morgan in her corner. Last season when Dorinda was planning a weekend away in the Berkshires, she chose not to invite Sonja because she didn’t feel it was a healthy environment for her. Moreover, after the weekend turned into a screaming match between Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel, she stood by her decision to leave Morgan at home. Then, during the reunion, Sonja fired back by claiming that Medley was on drugs at times and discussed it as being common knowledge.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now revealing that she was nervous about confronting Sonja Morgan on The Real Housewives of New York. The two hadn’t seen one another since the previous season of the show, and she was nervous about what Morgan may say to her. While in the Hamptons, Dorinda Medley had to go for a long walk to prepare herself for the confrontation, as she knew she had to see Sonja at Ramona Singer’s dinner party.

“Waking up the next morning in Lu’s house was glorious. I took a long walk into town to think about how I am going to confront Sonja tonight at Ramona’s dinner. I will be staying with Ramona, so that gives me a little confidence, but not much. I am so mad, upset and hurt by all of her slander and lies, especially since we never even see each other and know nothing of each others’ lives,” Dorinda Medley explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she was a bit nervous about seeing Sonja again.

Of course, the previews for Ramona’s dinner party reveal that the dinner was anything but relaxing and calm. It sounds like the dinner party reveals various cracks in the friendships, and Dorinda may be wishing she had stayed at home. However, in her blog, Medley reveals that she was hopefully before the dinner party and she wanted to work on their issues and get to a god place.

“I hope we can get it all out on the table once and for all, and then decide to either move forward or not. I know one thing for sure, this has to come to a head and stop once and for all. I have a feeling it’s not going to be a cozy sit-down, and I apologize ahead of time if I have a “Dorinda meltdown.” One thing I won’t be doing is having any martinis, and stick to Diet Coke, as we all know once I get on the martini train, that never goes well,” Dorinda Medley points out in her blog for Bravo, revealing that she will be ditching the alcohol so she can have a sober conversation with Sonja.

It’s surprising that Dorinda Medley wanted to work out their issues, especially since she was accused of doing cocaine. Giving up on this friendship isn’t something she seems keen on doing. Bethenny Frankel had brought up the story, Sonja Morgan confirmed it on the reunion, and Medley was left defending herself on national television. She seemed surprised and shocked, but she never firmly said no. So when this season started and Dorinda wanted to work on her friendship with Sonja, fans were confused. If she had lied about Medley doing drugs, why would she want to forgive that? It will be interesting to see how this dinner party unfolds on The Real Housewives of New York this week.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about Sonja Morgan? Do you think these two will ever be able to work out their issues or do you think the drug accusations were enough to ruin this friendship?

