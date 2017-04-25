Ben Seewald Criticized For Attack On Catholics: Jessa Duggar’s Husband Takes Aim At Catholicism On Instagram

Ben Seewald is typically the most relaxed member of the Duggar clan, but lately, Jessa Duggar’s husband is taking a lot of heat over his obvious disdain for Catholicism. It was after Ben Seewald’s Instagram post about reading an anti-Catholic book by Dr. James R. White popped up that Catholics and those who support them began to criticize the Duggar son-in-law.

This isn’t the first time that Ben Seewald has taken aim at the Catholic religion, which might be why his critics are going so hard on the Duggar husband this time around. It’s become quite obvious that Ben has taken issue with Catholicism specifically over other religions based on some of the studies that he’s shared as well as comments that he has made in the past.

Back in 2014, Ben Seewald took aim at Catholicism. Jessa Duggar’s husband ranted on Facebook about his issues with the Catholic religion.

“I have nothing against individuals who are Catholic. I know a lot of Catholics who are great people. What I DO have a problem with is the teaching that man can merit God’s favor through his own works or the works of other fallen men My conscience is captive to the word of God. Where my Catholic friends adhere to God’s Word, I adhere. Where they depart from Scripture, I will in no way support, but will call them out because I love them and desire that they be turned from their deadly errors.”

Obviously, Ben Seewald’s anti-Catholic Instagram post didn’t go over well, and many commenters on the post called for Seewald to retract what he said about the religion. Ultimately, Seewald ended up deleting his anti-Catholic commentary, but not before several screenshots of the divisive post were taken and shared.

It turns out that while Ben Seewald may have deleted that old controversial post, he has not stopped studying the differences between Catholicism and protestant Christianity. He also hasn’t stopped working to convert Catholics over to his brand of Christianity as well.

On Saturday, Ben Seewald took to Instagram and posted a picture of the current book that he’s been reading. It happens to be The Roman Catholic Controversy written by theologian Dr. James R. White.

Ben captioned the picture by writing, “About halfway through reading this. Dr. James White has debated many of the top Roman Catholic apologists and is highly knowledgeable on the real issues that, yes, still matter today. This is essential because many have no idea what the REAL issues actually are between Catholics and Protestants. He goes to great lengths to fairly and accurately represent the Roman Catholic arguments, which is essential to any respectful and honorable debate. Excellent read thus far, and I’m looking forward to finishing.”

Many Catholics are well aware of who James R. White is and how he’s worked to discredit the Catholic religion. They didn’t take kindly to Ben Seewald reading the book or promoting it on social media. Many of them flooded Ben Seewald’s Instagram comments to let him know just how much they don’t appreciate his ongoing crusade to discredit Catholicism.

One commenter even tried to set Ben Seewald and his fans straight about her preferred religion by writing, “As Catholics, we DO NOT WORSHIP THE POPE!!! We in no way think he’s God. He is a parallel to Peter! The pope is Peter. Peter was the first pope. Think of it like this, a country needs a president; an orchestra needs a conductor. IT’S THE EXACT SAME THING!!! We look up to him as a leader who helps us with living a faithful life. pope Francis does amazing things. He feeds the homeless and helps millions.”

Another commenter wrote, “Ben is too arrogant to see past his theological debate. Bottom line is I believe he thinks he’s right. What Ben doesn’t realize is God calls us. And his HS is the one who draws us to himself. Whether inside the Catholic Church or a protestant church. God will not turn away an honest cry or honest seeking heart.”

Ben Seewald is considered liberal in comparison to Jessa Duggar’s family, but it’s clear that he is not a fan of the Catholic church. Considering that the Duggars, as well as Ben Seewald, consider themselves evangelists, should Ben turn his attention to converting those who don’t practice any form of Christianity at all?

