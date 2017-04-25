Cynthia Bailey Bullied As A Child: Is Porsha Williams Right About The Ladies Bullying Her?

Cynthia Bailey has gone through a divorce on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past couple of months and it was heartbreaking for her, even though she had mentally prepared for the split. She and Peter Thomas had already decided to split last year, but now they were going through the emotional aftermath of the divorce. The two decided to stay friends, but this was primarily her storyline this season. So when her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Porsha Williams, started talking about the other ladies bullying her, she felt she had to say something. And in her blog, Bailey opened up about her past.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that she was actually bullied as a child and she only raised her hands to others in self-defense. As it turns out, Porsha has been violent with the other ladies, and she got into a heated altercation just last year. And Cynthia is questioning whether Porsha’s experiences with other people can really be classified as bullying.

“Like most of the ladies in the circle, I was bullied in school. I always tried to get along with everyone and was raised to never put my hands on anyone, unless of course, it was in self-defense. I still have very vivid memories of being afraid to go to school and all of the anxiety that came with not knowing whether or not the bullies were going to harass me or beat me up was a horrible experience,” Cynthia Bailey explained in her Bravo blog about her childhood, revealing that she was bullied severely as a child and her pain from back then doesn’t compare to what Porsha Williams is going through.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the word “bullying” is being used in the Real Housewives franchise. In fact, many of the ladies across the franchise have blamed bullying every time they feel uncomfortable while filming. Kelly Bensimon even said that her Real Housewives of New York co-stars bullied her to the point, where she claimed she was the victim of “systematical bullying.” While she never defined what she meant by the term, she left the show behind to focus on herself and her children.

And it sounds like Cynthia Bailey may want to clear her name after Porsha called her co-stars bullies. As she points out, there are many children that are bullied on a daily basis and she doesn’t think that Porsha can be compared to these children. And she doesn’t think she can be compared to a bully.

“There are far too many kids that are victims of bullying, and unfortunately many don’t live to survive it. I am not a bully, and would never bully anyone. There is nothing now, nor has there ever been anything in my character that represents this type of negative behavior. It is offensive to be label as such,” Bailey explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she has never bullied anyone and she doesn’t appreciate Porsha saying that about her.

But bullying wasn’t the only sensitive issue that surfaced during the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sheree Whitfield opened up about the abuse she once suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield.

“My heart went out to Sheree. I believe that by sharing her story with the world, she empowered herself and many other women that are or have been in her shoes. I was happy that she was finally comfortable facing her issues and can move on with her life,” Cynthia Bailey explains about the abuse Sheree went through and discussed on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about the bullying accusations? Do you think it’s fair for her to use these words given how many children struggle with bullies?

