‘The Bachelor’ Chris Soules’ Knew His Hit-And-Run Victim, Left Neighbor Dead At Scene

The Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested after leaving the scene of a deadly accident. It turns out the reality star knew the victim of his hit-and-run accident as he was his neighbor!

The victim was his neighbor.

The Bachelor star’s family member revealed that his hit-and-run victim was his neighbor, and this accident on April 24 “will haunt him” for the rest of his life, according to Radar Online.

Chris Soules reportedly caused the car crash, which left the other driver in critical condition. The victim, 66, later died at the hospital.

Soules starred on Season 19 of the hit ABC reality dating series, and his family apparently knew the victim very well.

Left in a ditch.

The victim, Kenneth Mosher, was Chris Soules’ neighbor in Iowa, Richard Roepke told reporters.

“Everyone around here is in shock. He knew them, they’re neighbors. We’re feeling very sad, everyone knows Chris’ family.”

The 35-year-old rear-ended Mosher’s tractor trailer with his Chevy pick-up truck, which caused the victim’s vehicle to roll over into a ditch.

The Bachelor star left the scene of the accident, and police arrested him just hours later. Soules left his truck behind after the accident and fled the scene on foot.

The accident reportedly occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Monday evening.

“Chris has created his own problems. This is life changing for him. He has to deal with it himself. This isn’t the direction his family wanted him to go in.”

Alcohol involved.

Alcoholic beverage containers were found at the scene. Roepke commented that it was “not a big shock” that there was alcohol involved in the accident.

“It’s Chris’ age and generation, it’s not right. It was huge mistake. That will haunt him for the rest of his life.”

Chris was recently released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond earlier in the day on April 25 after an arraignment the Buchanan County Courthouse.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information about the accident, but a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 2.

The Mosher family and the rest of his small hometown in Iowa are demanding answers from the reality star.

Soules’ neighbors and friends are trying to figure out why he left the scene of the accident if he had known Kenny was hurt.

“This is something he has to share and the rest of us can only speculate. He may have known Kenny was already gone at that point. What was going through his head? It is a bad day.”

The 66-year-old victim’s wife Nancy was horrified after hearing of the tragic accident and is obviously “not very well.”

The Bachelor apparently has a reputation in his Iowa hometown for alcohol-related busts.

The criminal penalties imposed for a hit-and-run vary from state to state, but most states reprimand with fines of $5,000 to $20,000. Someone who commits a felony hit-and-run has a high likelihood of going to prison for up to 15 years, according to Nolo.

Soules was also likely driving under the influence of alcohol, considering the containers found at the scene, which will come with its own slew of charges.

