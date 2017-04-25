Jill Duggar Criticized For Blanket Training Son Amid Talks About Parenting Before New Baby Arrives

Jill Duggar has been in the news a lot over the last few months. After announcing she was expecting her second child with husband, Derick Dillard, they returned to Central America for mission work. The couple plans to return home within the next month to prepare for the birth. Duggar has been criticized for her choice to return to the poverty-filled areas in Central America while pregnant. That isn’t the biggest complaint fans have had though, and some have been more serious.

The Duggars have been known to make interesting parenting choices. Blanket training has been mentioned several times in the teachings they follow. Jill Duggar shared a photo on social media a little over a year ago that appeared to depict blanket training Israel. The public scrutiny was heavy, causing her to be more cautious about what she posts to social media. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard believe in blanket training and other methods some deem as borderline abuse. This is a heavy topic because parenting is different for everyone.

We did it! @marketplacegrill has the BEST chocolate mess! Yes y'all! It's a sundae glass dipped in fudge and filled with ice cream and topped with cream, nuts and caramel! #happyvalentines #myhubbyknowshowtocheermeup A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

In just a few months Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will be parents of two little boys. They did an interview with the TLC network for a Counting On promo and talked about their parenting skills. This is what brought up the blanket training scandal and the other beliefs the family practices when it comes to raising children. Duggar mentioned how they both look to their mothers for advice on what to do with Israel. Dillard mentioned how “manipulative” his son knew how to be, which also drew heavy criticism. Human nature cannot be trained out of a child, and fans snapped back about how Israel is just a child and expressing what he believes to be his wants and needs.

Blanket training has plagued the Duggar family since it was mentioned in the teachings they follow. Photos of children being blanket trained have surfaced, along with the one of Jill and Derick’s son, Israel. In fact, Fuller House star Candace Cameron came under fire after she admitted to following the same teachings as the family. Jill Duggar has not actually confirmed she practices this technique, but she hasn’t denounced it either. It is a very confusing situation, and fans aren’t sure where she stands on the issue.

I love his concentration #tongueout #bigboy #coloring A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

Counting On will be back this summer and will feature some of Jill Duggar’s pregnancy. She has fans concerned about the upcoming birth of her son. There were complications when she delivered Israel, and if Jill doesn’t make it back into the country soon, she may not be able to fly. This has been heavily discussed among fans and critics. Duggar had gone several months without seeing a doctor back home in Arkansas. She has not mentioned whether or not she has gotten prenatal care while in Central America, which has sent up red flags about her priorities.

Parenting techniques vary by each individual person, but there are still guidelines about what society deems acceptable and what is considered abuse. Blanket training requires parents to teach the baby obedience by keeping them on the blanket and spanking them or their hands when they attempt to move off of it. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have reportedly used this method with Israel. It is unclear whether or not they plan to use it with their other children now that the public outrage was overwhelming. Duggar’s life is about to change when she welcomes her new little boy into the world. Raising two children is very different from one, especially if they are planning more mission trips. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s parenting choices are a hot topic now and will likely be revisited in the future.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Twitter]