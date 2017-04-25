Channing Tatum’s wife, Jenna Dewan, will be seen discussing the early moments of their romance during the April 25 episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Over a decade after the couple fell in love while filming 2006’s Step Up, Dewan revealed how she got her co-star to settle down and embark on a relationship.

“I said, ‘Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that’s totally fine. But we’re not gonna hang out and watch movies,'” Dewan recalled during her interview with DeGeneres, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine. “‘You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship.'”

Three days after Jenna Dewan laid down the law, Channing Tatum showed up at her hotel room door and agreed to her terms.

“He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” she said, laughing. “He’s in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, ‘Let’s do this.'”

Although many celebrities prefer to keep their relationships to themselves, at least at first, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were unable to do so. In fact, Dewan spilled the beans about their relationship just one day after they made things official in her hotel room.

“The next morning he was in my room and I go to set because I had an earlier call time,” she revealed. “I’m getting hair and makeup done and an hour goes by and the production assistants go, ‘We can’t find Channing. We don’t know where he is. He’s not in his room. We’ve banged on his door and called his room.’ And I called a PA over and said, ‘He’s in my room.'”

Once Channing Tatum arrived to set, he received a round of applause from the crew, who were understandably amused by his encounter with Jenna Dewan.

Three years after the movie was released, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan tied the knot, and in 2013, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Everly.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been quite open with their relationship since it began and often share photos of one another on social media. In addition, the couple never hesitates to gush over each other during interviews, and earlier this year, Dewan opened up about their sex life during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

“That was one of our biggest connections. It’s just always been there,” Dewan explained. “We’re not those people who can just say, screw it, let’s be sexual. We have to be connected in the right way. But I’ve always been a very sexual person.”

“We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life],” she continued. “Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that. It just worked.”

After being cast alongside one another in Step Up, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan quickly began flirting with one another and were even caught on camera at one point. As Dewan noted, she and Tatum auditioned together for the roles, and during the tryout, she complimented Tatum on his large stature. Meanwhile, he took notice of her impressive dancing.

Currently, Channing Tatum is starring in Las Vegas’ production of Magic Mike Live, which is based on Tatum’s hit Magic Mike films. The show kicked off earlier this month at the Hard Rock Hotel.

