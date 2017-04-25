WWE Rumors: Will Finn Balor Make An Appearance On ‘Payback’?

Finn Balor doesn’t exactly have the best of luck when it comes to getting in the ring. The former Universal champion seems to be getting a new injury every week, and every time he tries to make his way back into the ring, something else comes up, or some other injury happens, and then he’s sidelined again. Now, the latest WWE rumors suggest that Finn Balor will be making a return to the ring soon — and, specifically, during Payback!

But how likely is this to happen? And will Finn Balor return to the ring to fight or to simply make an appearance?

According to the latest WWE rumors from Bleacher Report, Finn Balor is set to come back to the ring during Payback and, more specifically, during the 2017 Payback pay-per-view pre-show event.

But the outlet believes that this will be the introduction to a big time event for the fans tuning in: Namely, that it will mark Balor’s return to the ring!

“Balor is one of the most popular Superstars on the Raw roster, yet he is being used only in a talking segment on the preshow. Balor deserves much better and WWE Creative may have a surprise in store for wrestling fans.”

Time is running out! Enter now for a chance to win a Finn Balor @OriginalFunko signed by the "Demon King" himself! https://t.co/hZ8F02qScg pic.twitter.com/lm68onD4NT — FYE (@officialfye) April 25, 2017

This is a sentiment that’s echoed by F4WOnline in their latest WWE rumors report. According to them, Balor’s appearance on the pay-per-view will mark him as slowly but surely making a comeback in the ring. He isn’t, however, set to return to the ring for Payback.

Fans are wondering if this “sidelining” of Balor is a real thing, or if it’s just part of a kayfabe storyline because they don’t know the direction to take Balor’s character.

The full lineup for Payback is below.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe Raw Women’s Champion Bayley defending against Alexa Bliss Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a House of Horrors match United States Champion Kevin Owens defending against Chris Jericho WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defending against Austin Aries Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardys defending against Cesaro & Sheamus Miz TV with Finn Balor (kickoff show) Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass (kickoff show)

Finally, the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda suggest that even though he’s not returning to the ring for Payback, The Demon King will definitely be returning to the ring soon.

In fact, they already have a storyline for him: He’ll be fighting against Bray Wyatt, and soon, you will be seeing the feud introduced to the WWE again.

“Sources have indicated to us that the Balor vs. Wyatt feud will not be one singular match and the WWE plan to do a longer program with a series of matches. At some point during the feud, Finn Balor is planned to re-unveil his Demon persona, which is set to lead to Balor emerging victorious in the final encounter.”

And even though people aren’t keen with handing Balor a loss, especially since he’s such a good wrestler, fans are just eager to see him back in the ring again.

So, wrestling fans, now it's your turn: What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Finn Balor will return to the ring and face off against Bray Wyatt?

