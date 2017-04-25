Chris Soules Arrested 13 Times Before He Took ‘The Bachelor’ Gig, Latest Charge Could Land Him In Prison

Chris Soules was released from jail on $10,000 bail on Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor after being charged with the leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of a 66-year-old man. His arrest has shocked Bachelor Nation with word that the charges against him could land him in prison for several years.

This isn’t the first time Chris has been in trouble with the law. He has a lengthy rap sheet but the current hit and run charges may prove to be the most challenging for his legal team. Radar Online reports that Soules was arrested 10 times and has 13 guilty pleas on his court record prior to his arrest on Monday night.

According to Iowa court records, Radar states that Soules was arrested and found guilty 13 times from 1981 to 2010, just a few years before he became the Bachelor who is fondly known as “Prince Farming.” The report indicates that Chris was found guilty and fined on all counts. Some of the fines are detailed below.

1998 — speeding

2000 — speeding

2001 — underage possession of alcohol

2001 — underage possession of alcohol, open containers in vehicle, speeding, running a stop sign

2001 — failure to maintain control of vehicle

2002 — fighting, noise violation ($50 fine and community service)

2002 — unlawful use of license

2002 — leaving the scene of an accident

2002 — traffic violation

2006 — DUI – driving while intoxicated ($500 fine, one year of probation)

2007 — speeding

2009 — speeding

2010 — registration violation

What’s next for Chris Soules?

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR — Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017

On Monday afternoon, ET reported that the Bachelor star was released from an Iowa jail. His mother, Linda Soules, put up the $10,000 bail on Tuesday after he spent the night in jail.

Soules is now required to check in with his parole officer. Chris is also sporting an ankle monitor and had to give up his passport, all part of the conditions set by the court. That means his rumored appearance on Bachelor in Paradise is probably out of the question.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2. At that time, the judge will determine whether his case will go to trial or not.

Soules, who also appeared on previous seasons of Dancing with the Stars and Worst Cooks in America, is said to be devastated to learn about the death of Kenneth Mosher. His rep, Stan Rosenfield, issued a statement to ET about the accident.

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident on Monday evening, April 24, in a rural part of Iowa near his home.”

He goes on to say that Chris was “devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

So far, the police have charged the Arlington, Iowa farmer with fleeing the scene of a car collision, death resulting. Reality Steve reports that open containers of alcohol were found in Chris’ Chevy truck, but there is no confirmation from authorities on that. In the court video (above) the judge does not mention any alcohol-related charges.

Could Chris Soules go to jail?

A closer look at where the deadly crash occurred on Slater Ave. that Chris Soules allegedly left @KWWL pic.twitter.com/lRwiqRqptH — Amanda Gilbert KWWL (@AGilbertKWWL) April 25, 2017

Chris has been charged with a Class D felony. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott Bright tells the Des Moines Register that Soules left the scene “on foot” and was later arrested at his Arlington, Iowa home, taken to a local hospital, and then to jail.

Depending on the outcome of the case, Chris Soules could spend time in jail for the leaving the scene, death resulting. Iowa Law states that the maximum sentence for a Class D felony is five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500.

“A class ‘D’ felon, not an habitual offender, shall be confined for no more than five years, and in addition shall be sentenced to a fine of at least seven hundred fifty dollars but not more than seven thousand five hundred dollars.”

ABC has yet to issue a statement about former Bachelor star Chris Soules’ legal troubles.

