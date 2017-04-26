Brad Pitt, ‘Scary Skinny,’ Reportedly Has ‘Devastated’ Mom So Worried That She Asks Jennifer Aniston To Help

Brad Pitt repeatedly is turning heads with his noticeable weight loss, earning descriptions such as “scary skinny” and “gaunt” in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. And although Pitt allegedly found some comfort for his heartbreak by confiding in his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, the actor’s mother is reportedly so concerned about Brad that she’s also reached out to Jennifer for help.

Jane Pitt reportedly agrees with fans who thought that Pitt and Aniston were the perfect couple. Allegedly worried about how her 53-year-old son is coping after his split from Angelina, Jane is attempting to get Jennifer and Brad back together, reported Yahoo.

In seeking help for Pitt from Aniston, his mother is trying to do more than be a matchmaker, however, an insider quoted by the publication revealed.

“Jane’s devastated at the state her son’s in, he is just not doing well right now.”

Jennifer just happens to be married currently to Justin Theroux, but in allegedly seeking to push Aniston and Brad back together, Jane is looking for comfort rather than a romance right now, according to the source.

“She’s begged Jen to please take him under her wing and help him get back on his feet,” explained the insider.

Although Pitt’s mother reportedly understands that Jennifer is married to Justin Theroux, the source also revealed that Jane continues to hope for a reunion between Brad and Aniston.

“[His mother] believes [Jennifer] and Brad were meant to be together. She would love them to get back together.”

And despite the fact that Pitt divorced Aniston, Jane continues to love Jennifer “like a daughter and always will,” added the insider.

As for the current relationship between Brad and Jen, the two allegedly have been in touch, with a source confirming to the publication that Pitt and Aniston “remain friends.”

The shock divorce reportedly has been difficult for both of Brad’s parents. Soon after news of the split between Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a family insider told Radar Online that Jane and her husband Bill both were shocked and upset.

“Jane’s so heart-broken about the split,” said the insider. “Jane has seen little of her son and grandkids since they got married and she and Bill were totally blindsided and devastated by this, just as Brad was.”

In addition, the source revealed that Pitt’s parents have been talking with him regularly and are concerned.

“[Brad is] in really bad shape and [his parents are] worried about him.”

As for how Jane reportedly felt about Angelina prior to the split news, she attempted to “bond” with Jolie, welcoming her into the family, said the insider. However, those attempts allegedly did not appear to work, according to the source.

Pitt recently was seen looking “scary skinny,” reported OK magazine. Describing the actor as “gaunt,” the publication noted that Brad was spotted riding his motorcycle in jeans that accentuated his newly lean look.

“I was shocked at the sight of him really,” said an observer quoted by the magazine.

However, Us Weekly reported that at least some of Pitt’s noticeable weight loss is deliberate, with an insider telling the publication that Brad “lost a bunch of weight” after he and Angelina Jolie broke up.

“He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” said the source. “He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

A source close to Angelina told the publication that Brad and Jolie are communicating again after achieving “a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children.” The insider also revealed that the two are focused on planning the future.

“It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

Another source told the magazine that Jolie was the first one to reach out, with Pitt allegedly agreeing to talk in order to focus on “what’s best for the kids.” Brad and Angelina were together for 12 years prior to splitting in September 2016. They had been officially married for just two years.

Their children range in age from Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13, to Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight.

