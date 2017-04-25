‘Teen Mom’ New Mom Briana DeJesus Will Spice Things Up? OG ‘Moms’ Not Happy

Teen Mom 2 has added an additional mother, Briana DeJesus, to spice things up on the show. The OG Moms are not happy about the changes and have been told they are “no longer bringing the drama.”

Spicing things up on Teen Mom 2.

MTV producers decided that Teen Mom 2 needed a little sprucing up this season. Briana DeJesus was recently announced to be joining the cast, according to Celebrity Insider.

Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom OG’s Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska have reportedly not been as reliable for filming and are just not “bringing the drama viewers want to see.”

Chelsea Houska was allegedly “ready to quit” Teen Mom 2 last year after fighting with producers about filming her wedding, according to UsWeekly.

Chelsea Houska

“They needed someone to spice it up!”

Briana will bring the drama.

Fortunately for Teen Mom fans, Briana DeJesus is meant to do just that.

MTV fans know that Briana is known for fighting with her mother Roxanne and her baby daddy has a horrible reputation for being violent and abusive.

Briana DeJesus

The father of Briana’s five-year-old daughter Nova, Devoin Austin, has been to prison on drug, burglary, and shoplifting charges.

Briana’s mother Roxanne has even filed for protection against Austin, saying she feared for her life and her daughter and granddaughter’s, according to previous reports by The Inquisitr.

Two pregnancies on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom producers also may have been interested in casting DeJesus because she is also pregnant again!

Briana has yet to reveal the father of her second baby, could it be Austin?

According to Wet Paint, Briana just revealed what she will name her unborn daughter.

“Featuring Stella Star or Stella Juliet.”

Briana’s older daughter Nova’s middle name is Star.

Teen Mom fans know that Kailyn Lowry is also pregnant again with her third child. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the reality star claims her baby daddy is “toxic.”

Lowry hasn’t identified her baby daddy to the public but she did confirm that she plans to raise her baby alone.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help.” “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Kail Lowry

Teen Mom 2’s new season won’t premiere until at least summer, so fans will have to wait and see how Briana meshes into the cast of the MTV reality show.

Radar Online reported that the original four Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska are “puzzled and upset” about the new casting.

