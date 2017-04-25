‘Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Responds to Rumors That He Is Dating Briana DeJesus’ Sister, Brittany

Yesterday, news broke that Javi Marroquin was dating Teen Mom 3′s Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus. Pictures were released on Javi Marroquin’s Snapchat that showed Brittany in bed, as well as the pair together in a bar. Briana DeJesus, who is currently pregnant with her third child by a mystery man (much like Marroquin’s ex, Kailyn Lowry), also snapped photos of Javi with Brittany.

Javi Marroquin, however, responded to Radar Online, telling them exactly whether the pair were an item or not.

“Absolutely not. We had some business in LA together,” he said.

The rumors of Javi Marroquin and Brittany DeJesus being an item come on the heels of his break-up with Real World alum Madison Walls.

Although Brittany DeJesus didn’t open up to a magazine about her love life, she did make a statement via Twitter, seemingly shutting down the rumors.

Some pictures from the spike for a cause event I was at this weekend. Thanks @mamaratzyphoto for capturing these. It was great meeting all of you and thanks for all the love! #twopercentproject For bookings email javimarroquin9@gmail.com A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

“I’m 100% single not trying to mingle,” she wrote.

While Javi Marroquin and Brittany may both be single, it doesn’t mean that something couldn’t occur between the pair at a later date. They certainly looked comfortable with one another, and insiders say they pair have been friends for a long time. Relationships often start from friendships, so it is possible down the line they may pair up.

With Teen Mom 3′s Briana DeJesus joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, having Brittany and Javi Marroquin date would add an element to the show previously never seen before. While they have opened the “fourth wall” to spice up the show, in that the cast now speaks to the crew who also act as cast members, there has never been a cross-Teen Mom romance.

Chelsea Houska has previously hung out with Leah Messer’s ex, Jeremy Calvert, when he was in her area for work, but both are in a relationship with other people, thus their relationship is strictly platonic and not all that juicy.

Javi Marroquin is fresh from his divorce from ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. On the last season of Teen Mom 3, the pair aired their tumultuous relationship. At one point, Kailyn was so angry and Javi that she would not even allow him to park in “her” driveway or throw away garbage in her trashcan.

There were rumors that Kailyn cheated on Javi Marroquin while he was deployed in Qatar as part of his military service, but Kail recently tried to shut them down via her Twitter, telling a fan who accused her of sleeping with someone else when her husband was away that they didn’t know what they were talking about.

DMV AREA see you soon! Twopercentproject.org freedom high school Woodbridge VA 2-6 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Rumors were also created that Javi Marroquin had been unfaithful to Kail during their relationship, but neither party has substantiated it.

While both Kailyn and Javi Marroquin have announced that they are both single (Kail recently took to Twitter to tell her fans she thinks she’s “meant to be” alone), they have been spending some time together working on their co-parenting. The photos Kailyn uploaded on Snapchat are a far cry from the times on Teen Mom 2 when the pair couldn’t even speak without igniting an epic fight.

Photos surfaced from Kailyn’s Snapchat of Javi Marroquin teaching her son, Isaac, 7, to ride a two-wheeler bike. While Isaac is Kailyn’s son from a previous relationship, he and Javi developed such a special bond that Isaac often called him “dad” in addition to his biological dad, Jo Rivera. Javi Marroquin made a promise to Isaac that although he and his mother were no longer dating, he would still be in his life, and it looks like the pair is putting their differences aside to ensure that he makes good on the promise.

[Featured Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]