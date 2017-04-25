WWE News: Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Asked Him To Return To Face This Wrestler

This week saw a huge WWE Table For 3 episode on the WWE Network, and Shawn Michaels was one of the guests on the episode and revealed some interesting news at the start of the episode. Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and AJ Styles were the guests, and Michaels said that he was asked to come out of retirement to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

Shawn Michaels said that he had been asked a number of times if he wants to return to take on a new match for the WWE, but he has never wanted to return after his retirement. However, for the first time, Vince McMahon asked Shawn Michaels personally if he would return to face AJ Styles.

In a funny moment on the show, AJ Styles admitted that he posted some images to social media that hinted at Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles wrestling each other, and he said that it was something he really wanted. However, Shawn Michaels said that despite it going all the way up to Vince McMahon, he wasn’t interested in returning.

Shawn Michaels said that he really believed that he could have a great match with AJ Styles, especially if it was back in his prime. Kevin Nash actually wrestled both men in his career, and AJ Styles said that he was surprised at how fun his matches against Kevin Nash were and how he was shocked at how Nash would sell for him.

Kevin Nash pointed out that AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels were very similar. He said they both could fly around and technically work, but both of them were also able to punch and kick, and they were perfect for David and Goliath stories.

Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles then agreed that working with each other would be much harder to pull off a good match than they did against bigger wrestlers like Kevin Nash. It is easier to tell the story of overcoming a giant than fighting someone the same size, and Michaels even said he is better when he is wrestling someone who can just throw him around.

When it comes to the chance of coming out of retirement to face someone like AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels said that he doesn’t even think he can be as good as he was when he retired. Kevin Nash said if anyone could, it would be Shawn, who he referred to as “Jordan,” referencing Michael Jordan.

Shawn Michaels also said that the biggest problem is deciding who wins the match between him and AJ Styles. Shawn said that if he wins, it won’t help AJ Styles at all and could hurt him – to which Kevin Nash joked that he beat AJ Styles all the time with long gray hair at “the other place,” referring to TNA Impact Wrestling.

With that in mind, Shawn Michaels said that there is also no reason to come back and just lose. Michaels said that would just be a waste of a return and would do nothing at all. AJ Styles agreed with that and pointed out that Shawm Michaels retired after one of the best matches of all time against The Undertaker, and there is no reason to come back and spoil memories of that last match.

Shawn Michaels said that everything about his career, from the beginning with the breaking glass at the start as The Heartbreak Kid and then losing in a heartbreaking manner by never giving up to the end against The Undertaker, was a perfect story. Michaels said that returning would be a sequel that had nothing to do with his career’s story.

Shawn Michaels makes it sound like he will never return and will honor his retirement. Shawn said that he doesn’t have the desire and has no reason to want to come back and prepare for a match since his entire career has been about doing it his way. Shawn Michaels said he retired while on top, leaving fans wanting more, and that is what entertainment is all about.

