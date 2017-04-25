Abby Lee Miller Says ‘Dance Moms’ Producers Wouldn’t Let Her Lose Weight, Explains Reasons For Gastric Sleeve

Abby Lee Miller seems to be blaming Dance Moms producers for everything going wrong in her life lately and now that includes her inability to lose weight. Abby Lee left Dance Moms and cut ties with Lifetime last month. Now the ALDC owner is spilling all the drama that went on behind the scenes of the popular dance reality show as she faces gastric sleeve surgery prior to sentencing on her tax fraud conviction.

On her way out, Abby Lee Miller made sure to blast Dance Moms producers, claiming that their manipulation while filming the show was destroying her livelihood. Apparently, Abby Lee thinks that her inability to lose weight while filming for Lifetime was also their fault.

Abby Lee Miller admitted that she’s been trying to lose weight for years but just couldn’t drop the pounds. She also recently claimed that Dance Moms producers were part of the reason that she stayed overweight, claiming they gave her a hard time about plans to drop pounds while she was filming for the Lifetime reality series according to Entertainment Tonight.

“They would hand me a hoagie sandwich or Italian sub from somewhere,” Abby Lee Miller said. “I’m like, ‘What is this, lunch meat? I can’t eat this!'”

“They would laugh in my face. They didn’t care if I was trying to be vegan, they wouldn’t get a special vegan meal or anything.”

Of course, Abby Lee Miller didn’t mention whether or not she prepared herself for certain diet changes by bringing her own foods and not relying on the crew. Instead, she just blamed them for keeping her overweight as if it was all a part of the show and they wanted to see her that way.

Now that Abby Lee Miller has cut ties with Dance Moms and the Lifetime network, she says that getting a gastric sleeve surgery done and losing weight is as much about revenge as it is about health.

“I hate what I look like on TV and I want to look better and nothing makes the mothers more jealous,” Abby Lee explained. “There’s your motivation. Payback’s a b***h.”

While Abby Lee Miller seems to be pretty excited about getting weight loss surgery, she also admitted to being nervous. Abby Lee turned up the drama and turned on the water works when talking about how scared she is about having the gastric sleeve surgery performed, resulting in an 80 percent reduction in the size of her stomach. Part of that fear stems from Abby Lee admittedly having no one on the other side to worry about her or be there as she recovers.

“I think when I’m going into surgery, I’m scared, I’m nervous but I don’t really have anyone counting on me,” Abby lee said. “I’m an only child. I’m not married. I don’t have any kids, so there’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me.”

“There’s nobody outside to see if I’m gonna make it or not.”

That also seems to be a huge reality that Abby Lee Miller has been facing since she disconnected from Dance Moms and Lifetime while facing her tax fraud conviction and upcoming sentencing. Abby Lee is all alone with no husband or children. Now she doesn’t even have her incredibly popular reality TV show, Dance Moms, or the network that made her famous.

Do you think Abby Lee Miller remained overweight because of the Dance Moms production crew? Or should she have taken responsibility for her large frame and planned her own meals rather than eating what Lifetime provided and then blaming them for keeping her overweight? Be sure to watch the rest of Abby Lee Miller’s interview and sound off about this latest Dance Moms drama in the comments section below.

