Relative Speaks Out After Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Notes Sparks Secret Bisexual Life Rumor

It has been almost a week since former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, 27, was found dead in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts, hanging from a bed sheet, and rumors about a secret bisexual life continues to make headlines after three apparent suicide notes were found, prompting a relative to speak out.

Attorney Jose Baez, who acquitted the former NFL star of double homicide on April 14, told TMZ that Hernandez’s secret bisexual life are only rumors and that “these are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

Another attorney, Larry Army Jr., the attorney for Kyle Kennedy—Hernandez’s alleged prison lover–stated the opposite. He stated that one of Hernandez’s suicide notes were left for his client.

In a statement, Army stated as follows:

“My client is obviously saddened by the loss of his friend, Aaron Hernandez. A letter was left to my client but neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter. We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.”

Hernandez’s secret bisexual life rumors circulated after the District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that three hand-written suicide notes were found adjacent to his bible.

While Hernandez’s apparent secret bisexual life and suicide notes continue to make headlines, one of Hernandez’s relatives, Davina, spoke out in an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, and she wants people to “just let him rest in peace.”

Davina went on to divulge the types of letters Hernandez’s would write while in prison, stating that the former New England Patriots tight end mostly discussed memories. He would often “ask questions about how people are doing in our family, how people’s health was, how my health was… He’d really just joke the entire letter.”

She added:

“In every letter that we exchanged, he spoke about how he was very much into God and had grown a lot as a person while he was in there. He would always write me inspirational quotes.” “He would be the one being positive in the letters all the time and just offering support. He would always write different scriptures. He always was a believer in God and there are reports about him reading them with [his University of Florida coach] Urban Meyer in his house while he was in Florida.” “He would read the bible — that’s all true. Urban took the time to support him when he needed it after losing his father. Hearing that he had become religious is not surprising to me because I knew he was.”

Davina claims that she has “no idea” if Hernandez’s secret bisexual life is true or not, but she says that wants people to move forward.

Meanwhile, the former NFL star’s fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, apparently went to court on the morning of Hernandez’s funeral in which 50 people attended, and she asked a judge to release copies of Hernandez’s suicide notes.

The judge granted her request and asked for investigators to release copies of the suicide notes to the family later that afternoon.

Attorney George Leontire stated that the Worcester District Attorney Joe Early Jr.’s office initially denied releasing Hernandez’s suicide notes to the family until the investigation was complete. He added that “the family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one’s final thoughts.”

In a statement, Leontire stated as follows: “They [Hernandez’s family] desperately need the closure the suicide notes would provide.”

“This family doesn’t know if he had a gay lover in the prison. Or didn’t have a gay lover in the prison. Allegedly one of the notes is to a gay lover. They have a right to know that.”

