CM Punk’s Next Move Revealed: What Will The Ex-WWE Champ Do Next?

It looks like CM Punk’s next big move won’t involve fighting or wrestling, as the ex-pro wrestler’s next gig will be on a reality show.

It’s been reported by various news outlets that ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) will be a part of the cast for MTV’s The Challenge, which pits pro athletes against non-pros in a series of head-to-head physical competitions.

The show’s upcoming season will feature its 10 previous winners competing against several pro athletes, including Punk, ex-WNBA star Candice Wiggins, ex-Olympian Lolo Jones, Tim Bianco (who is a championship surfer), and many more.

The show’s new season will premiere on May 16, and it’ll be hosted by Victor Cruz, who currently plays wide receiver for the NFL’s New York Giants.

Below you’ll see the show’s details, courtesy of ESPN.

“The winning team’s captain will choose one member of their team to go into the elimination round, and the rest of the team will decide the fate of that person’s opponent. The losing team’s captain is sent into elimination while the rest of the team also decides on the opponent. “The best part? The final male and female competitors of the season will run a final that tests each strength for a chance to win $50,000 to donate to their favorite charity.”

You can also see a list of the athletes that will be competing on the show as well as the charity they will represent in the list below.

CM Punk: UFC welterweight fighter (PAWS Chicago)

Lolo Jones: Olympic hurdler and bobsledder (Hurdles of Hope)

Candice Wiggins: Former WNBA athlete (Greater Than AIDS)

Tia Blanco: Pro surfer (St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital)

Louise Hazel: Olympian and fitness expert (Save the Children)

Lindsey Jacobellis: Pro snowboarder (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

Gus Kenworthy: Pro skier and Olympic medalist (The Trevor Project and the Happy Hippie Foundation)

Shawne Merriman: Retired NFL linebacker (Lights On Foundation)

Louie Vito: Pro snowboarder and Olympian (Wings for Life)

Kamerion Wimbley: Retired NFL linebacker (Kamerion Wimbley Foundation)

CM Punk’s first and only fight so far took place back in September, where he lost to Mickey Gall via submission at UFC 203. The ex-WWE star didn’t look particularly good in the fight, as he was taken down and submitted with relative ease. Following the fight, some questioned if the UFC would bring him back for another fight, and while they haven’t booked him for a second bout, they still haven’t released him, which suggests that he’ll get another shot in the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

As for who he’ll fight against, there’s really only one option if he continues in the UFC, and that’s Mike Jackson. In case you don’t know or if you’ve already forgotten about it, Mike Jackson was Mickey Gall’s first UFC opponent, and he, like Punk, was submitted with ease. Both Jackson and Punk have an 0-1 record in the UFC, and they’re around the same age with the same experience level, so it’d be a good match to make. Furthermore, Jackson has been campaigning for the fight, so it seems like it’s the only match that the UFC can make which involves Punk.

If the UFC does decide to cut Punk, he’ll probably end up in Bellator, as company president Scott Coker has said that he’d be interested in signing the ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The last thing the UFC wants to do is let one of their biggest stars walk right over to their competitor, so they’ll likely hold onto Punk for at least one more fight.

[Featured Image by David Dermer/AP Images]