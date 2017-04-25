Tom Cruise Is Safe: ‘Mission Impossible’ Star In Paris During The Latest Paris Attack [Updated]

Tom Cruise could have been in danger following the brutal Paris attack targeting the French capital ahead of the country’s presidential election, which kicked off on Sunday, April 23.

Neither Tom Cruise nor his reps commented if the Mission Impossible actor was safe following the Paris shooting, which took place on Thursday and killed one police officer and injured another, according to Radar Online.

New set photo of Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise from Mission Impossible 6

Tom Cruise arrived on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the Paris attack, and is currently in the French capital filming his new Mission Impossible movie titled Mission: Impossible 6.

With many Tom Cruise fans being concerned if the 54-year-old actor is okay after the Paris shooting, which took place in the Champs Elysees area in Paris, France is beefing up its security measures following the Paris attack to prevent new attacks and provocations during the forthcoming presidential election.

French police, which suspects multiple gunmen to be responsible for the Paris shooting, even warned residents in the Champs Elysees area to flee the area after the Paris attack. With one gunman reportedly killed in the melee, other attackers could be still at large in Paris.

Even with Tom Cruise safe after Thursday’s Paris shooting, filming the new Mission Impossible flick in the French capital could be dangerous, as tensions are rising in the country ahead of the presidential election.

With the media identifying one of the Paris shooting attackers as Karim Cheurfi, who reportedly served 15-years in prison for attempted police murders, Tom Cruise waited until today to give a signal that he is safe following the Paris attack.

Metro reported that Tom Cruise has finally been spotted again, this time joined by British actor Henry Cavill back on the set of the latest Mission Impossible film.

The latest news from the world of Tom Cruise comes from Cinema Blend, who reported that Tom Cruise has driven a car into a tree on the set of Mission: Impossible 6. The video purportedly shows the driver of a BMW on the movie set attempt to pull off a handbrake turn, but executes the move prematurely and crashes into a tree.

While there has been no official confirmation that the driver of the car was Tom Cruise, whoever the driver was appears to emerge unscathed.

Tom Cruise, who is an infrequent Twitter user, posted his most recent tweet on April 2, featuring a trailer for The Mummy.

On June 9, #TheMummy will be awoken. Check out the new trailer.

While The Mummy is in post-production, the actor is actively filming the new Mission Impossible film in Paris, and his fans could not help but be worried for his safety in the French capital.

On top of the rising tensions in Paris following the Paris shooting and the French police being prepared for any other Paris attack attempts ahead of the presidential election, France is no stranger to suffering from terrorist attacks.

In November 2015, a series of terror attacks in Paris sent shockwaves across the world after the attackers killed 130 people in the French capital.

Tom Cruise, who is currently in Paris filming scenes for the new Mission Impossible flick, landed in Paris last Thursday and he looked in good spirits, according to the Daily Mail.

Tom Cruise, given his impressive fighting skills as seen from the Mission Impossible movies, could probably take out the Paris shooting attackers with his bare hands, but his fans were nonetheless concerned for his safety before he appeared again on the MI6 set today.

It’s been more than two decades since Tom Cruise appeared in the first Mission Impossible film, but the 54-year-old actor has managed to maintain his youthful appearance and still completes most of his daring stunts all by himself.

While Tom Cruise and his representatives did not immediately comment on the actor’s safety in Paris at the times of escalating tensions following the brutal Paris attack, the Mission Impossible crew still has a lot of time to film Mission: Impossible 6, as the film is scheduled to be released in summer 2018.

Fans on Twitter are expressing their relief that Tom Cruise has been spotted safe and sound on the Paris movie set, with photos from the set doing their rounds on the Internet.

Over the past few years, Tom Cruise has been in the center of many controversies, among which is rumors that he hasn’t seen or spoken to his daughter Suri, who turned 11-years-old this past Tuesday, in more than three-and-a-half years because of the influence of the Church of Scientology on him.

While Suri wasn’t able to see her father Tom Cruise on her 11th birthday, her mother Katie Holmes made sure that her daughter had the best birthday celebration ever, and even made three cakes for her!

A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie

