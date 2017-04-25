‘Bates Motel’ Freddie Highmore Reacts To The Show’s Ending And Talks Saying Goodbye To Norman Bates [Spoilers]

Warning: There are Bates Motel spoilers ahead!

Freddie Highmore’s raw talent shined in the final season of Bates Motel. He recalls 12 hours after they finished filming the last episode and seeing parts of the house showing up at the stage. He remembers feeling as if it was too soon to destroy it. It was that moment that it dawned on him that the show is really over and he will never be Norman Bates, again.

“I remember the beautiful rose window that’s sort of the centerpiece of the house and seeing that just drive by on the back of a truck,” Highmore said. ” They could have left it up another couple of days until we left Vancouver or something?”

For Highmore, this show meant more to him than just another job to put on his resume; it was a second family. Each season, each one of main characters came back to put their all into the show and dedicated themselves to making Bates Motel the best it could be, for the fans!

According to TV Line, Freddie said that Norman’s death wasn’t hard to deal with as he always knew that his alter ego would die on the final episode. However, he has struggled with the show being over and no hope of another season.

“It certainly took a while afterward to adjust. Norman’s [death] didn’t really bother me, although it did seem to make things much more final. There’s no hope of coming back for another season or convincing people that we can just do a few more episodes at some point in the future. I’m not sure what the Christmas reunion would look like. Maybe Norma and Norman will be on a beach in Hawaii Heaven.”

Highmore said the final scene between Dylan and Norman took almost a whole day to film. He praised writers, Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse for the beautiful material. He felt that scene brought Norman and Dylan’s relationship full circle and was a perfect send off for the series.

“The line that really stood out to me was when Norman says to Dylan, “If you believe hard enough you can make it that way.” That kind of just summed up the show,” Freddie said.

“This idea that hope and love and pure desire and dreams are able to conquer anything else as long as you commit to them. But the heartbreaking thing is that it isn’t.”

Bates Motel spoilers reveal that Freddie’s opinion, Norman committed suicide. He may not have planned it out, but he refused to accept the reality of his situation and get help for his mental illness.

“But I don’t think he went into the scene with that intention. He never [intended] to kill Dylan,” Freddie added.

“I also think it’s interesting to evaluate whether Dylan [killed Norman] by choice or whether we think that it was this act of self-defense. I like to think it was a decision [because it’d] be such a strong end for Dylan to get to the place where he thinks that the best thing for Norman is to kill him and do it by choice as opposed to out of a summary action.”

Highmore revealed that he and Nestor Carbonell, the actor who played Alex Romero, are best friends. He admitted the past few seasons, and they had bickered more than they ever did before, as they forgot they were supposed to like each other when not filming.

“I’m going to miss those scenes. Nestor and I absolutely love each other and we’re the best of friends, but the [Norman/Alex feud in] last two seasons has made us bicker more than ever before. It’s so fun. We just slip into character without knowing it and go at each other. I hope they will release some of the outtakes from those last scenes in the car.”

“Nestor also thought that I had something to do with [Alex getting killed off]. He was convinced that me being in the writers’ room meant that I was the one who had pitched his death and that no one else wanted it and I somehow forced it through,” Freddie said as he laughed. “I can confirm that wasn’t true.”

Freddie said that he took two mementos from the Bates Motel set home. He has Norman’s manager’s badge and his jacket.

Bates Motel fans, are you happy with the way the series ended? How do you feel about Dylan being the one that killed Norman?

Bates Motel series finale aired April 24 on A&E.

