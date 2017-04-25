Could Brad Pitt be preparing to move out of his Los Feliz home?

On the heels of news claiming Angelina Jolie recently put in an offer on a home near where her estranged husband resides, a report has suggested that the father of six has been eyeing a property in the Los Angeles Arts District.

“[Brad Pitt] is looking to buy space here (Frogtown). He wants to convert one of the warehouses into a studio and art gallery. He’s got tons of friends in the arts community and wants to help new and upcoming artists have a voice, somewhere they can showcase their work,” an insider told Hollywood Life on April 24.

According to the outlet, Brad Pitt has been spending tons of time at his friend Thomas Houseago’s studio since splitting from Angelina Jolie in September of 2016.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went their separate ways after two years of marriage and six children, and in the months that followed, Pitt reportedly dove into an art project in an effort to cope with the heartache from their split.

“[Brad Pitt is] also very much an artist in his own right,” the source said. “He spends quite a bit of time here. I think he feels a sense of comfort here because every one treats him like a regular person. He seems to like that.”

While Brad Pitt is looking to buy property in the Los Angeles Art District, it does not appear that he has any plans to move out of the Los Feliz home he and Angelina Jolie once shared. Although the couple did put several properties on the market after their breakup, including their chateau in France and their home in New Orleans, Pitt seems to be set on keeping his house in Los Feliz and recently visited with his kids at the home.

As Entertainment Tonight revealed last week, Brad Pitt’s property has been quite calm in the months since his split from Angelina Jolie, but earlier this month, his children — 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — returned to the home for a visit.

Although it couldn’t be confirmed, the outlet suspected that the children’s visit to the home weeks ago may have been the first time they’ve been back “since the week before news [of the split] broke.”

As fans will recall, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were completely estranged for several months after Jolie’s divorce filing and Pitt didn’t see much of his kids. Now, however, the couple has reportedly put their differences aside and are back in touch as they tend to their co-parenting responsibilities.

In other Brad Pitt news, his six children are likely happy to be back at their former home in Los Angeles. After all, a source months ago claimed they were feeling “homesick” after their mother, Angelina Jolie, relocated them to a rental home in Malibu, California.

“The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home,” a source told Hollywood Life at the end of last year. “The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

While Jolie and her kids have been living in Malibu in recent months, they are expected to move into the Cecil B. DeMille estate in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]