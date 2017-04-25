‘World War 3’ And ‘Trump War’ Are Currently Trending On Google: Tension Rises Between North Korea And US

Google searches for “World War 3” and “Trump War” has hit all-time high ever since the tension between North Korea and the United States has escalated in the past few weeks.

According to Google Trends, more people on Google are currently looking up for phrases like World War 3, Trump War, Nuclear War and World War 3 News. According to a report published on these statistics by HuffPost, the search engine giant began tracking the inquiries on its search engine in 2004, and ever since then, the number of people looking up the aforementioned phrases has escalated in the past few months.

Other popular searches on Google includes phrases like “Going To War,” “Russia-US War,” and “Syria World War 3.”

Google searches for "nuclear war" over last 13 years. Trend shows steady decline until candidate Trump | #nuclear #Trump pic.twitter.com/Cm6ZjRe12n — Seb Brixey-Williams (@seb_bw) April 24, 2017

The escalation in the war-related keywords on Google’s trending section come just 100 days after President Donald Trump took office and revised many of the America’s foreign policy, reports HuffPost.

During the first week of April, President Trump launched 59 missiles toward a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical attack that Syrian President Bashar Assad allegedly ordered.

After that, President Trump ordered to drop America’s biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan to combat the Islamic State terror network.

Following these events, North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un, has openly refused to step down from using nuclear weapons in the future. The ongoing tension between North Korea and the U.S. caused many people to search online about the possibility of another war between the two countries.

Ongoing Tension Between North Korea And America

A sixth North Korean nuclear test has been anticipated for some months now. Many even speculated that it could be conducted on the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean armed forces, but that did not happen. Instead, Pyongyang held live drills in an area around its eastern coastal town of Wonsan, reported the Guardian.

In a statement released by North Korea, the country’s Foreign Ministry has accused President Trump of driving the region into an extremely dangerous phase.

“[North Korea] will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own style and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists.”

In response to North Korea’s aggressive nature, Pentagon spokesman Gary Ross stated that North Korea’s unlawful tests of nuclear weapons and their illegal weaponry are things the U.S. cannot take lightly as they represent a direct threat to all the Americans.

“We call on (North Korea) to refrain from provocative, destabilizing actions and rhetoric, and to make the strategic choice to fulfill its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks.”

U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley recently said that the Trump administration “red lines” in the face-off with North Korea. Nikki Haley further warned that while their country is not seeking to confront Kim Jong-un’s regime, it would be forced to strike if the Korean president gave America enough reasons.

“If you see him attack a military base, if you see some sort of intercontinental ballistic missile, then obviously we’re going to [strike].”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has reportedly summoned the entire U.S. Senate to the White House on Wednesday for a briefing on the ongoing situation in North Korea.

“The status quo in North Korea is unacceptable and the council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” President Trump said at the meeting with ambassadors from U.N. member states on the security council on Monday. “North Korea is a big world problem, and it’s a problem we have to finally solve.”

[Featured Image by Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool/Getty Images)]