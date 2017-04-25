World War 3 Threat: Shock As President Trump Orders All Senators To White House For North Korea Briefing

President Trump appears to be taking threats of World War 3 very seriously as he has just ordered the entirety of the U.S. Senate to the White House on Wednesday for a special briefing on North Korea. Trump has grown increasingly wary of North Korea’s missile tests and nuclear threats, which have been aimed at the United States as well as other neighboring countries.

The North Korea briefing will not just include all senators; Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will also be attending Wednesday’s event at the White House, along with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, as BBC News reports.

What makes this week’s North Korea briefing so unusual is the fact that even though officials routinely visit Congress to discuss issues of national security, the entire Senate doesn’t normally visit the White House, which has led some to speculate that the risk of World War 3 because of North Korea may be quite high.

With the threat of World War 3 looming large, Donald Trump spoke to the UN Security Council on Monday and explained that Kim Jong-Un and North Korea are a very real threat to the world, one which can no longer be ignored, as CNN noted.

“This is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not. North Korea is a big world problem, and it’s a problem we have to finally solve. People put blindfolds on for decades and now it’s time to solve the problem.”

The Straits Times reported that President Trump urged the UN to consider putting new sanctions on North Korea as they refuse to give up their nuclear program and missile tests. These missile tests could very well bring about World War 3 if they managed to reach the continental United States. Kim Jong-un has repeatedly threatened the U.S. with war.

“The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable and the council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs.”

Wednesday’s North Korea briefing with President Trump and all of the senators will take place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. The spokesman for the National Security Council, Michael Anton, explained that despite the Senate having their own facilities for meetings, Donald Trump chose Wednesday’s briefing location as a favor to Mitch McConnell, the Guardian reports.

“The president offered this to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell as a gesture and McConnell appreciated that so decided to do it here. Keep in mind this is still a Senate meeting, not a White House meeting.”

With fears of World War 3 at an all-time high, officials have been waiting to see if North Korea would conduct their sixth nuclear test on Tuesday, which marks the anniversary of the creation of the North Korean armed forces, but so far, they have failed to conduct this test, which would be in breach of UN resolutions.

However, it appears to be only a matter of time before the country conducts another nuclear test. After being asked what President Trump would do if Pyongyang chose to carry out another nuclear test, U.S. envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said that only Donald Trump could make that decision in the end.

“I think then the president steps in and decides what’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, with China being North Korea’s staunchest ally, President Xi Jinping spoke with President Trump over the phone on Sunday and urged him to have patience and suggested that both North Korea and the United States “maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions.”

With the whole Senate heading to the White House for a North Korea briefing on Wednesday, do you think there are genuine fears of World War 3 at the White House right now?

