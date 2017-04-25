Watch Animal Adventure Park New Video Extended Birth Of Calf Featuring April The Giraffe, Live Cam Returns

On April 25, 2017, the Animal Adventure Park (AAP) released a new video to the public featuring April the giraffe’s active labor, delivery and birth of her calf. You may watch the extended archive video footage that not only shows the calf’s hooves hitting the ground but the entire process April endured when she finally gave birth to her long-awaited calf on April 15, 2017, below. Additionally, the live giraffe cam will return this afternoon as reported earlier by the Inquisitr. You may watch the live cam in the video player below from 4 pm. until 8 p.m. ET.

#ApriltheGiraffe The live giraffe cam with April, Oliver and the calf returns today! Don't miss it!#calfwatch… https://t.co/zspSKZBUCd — Homeschool Space (@homeschoolspace) April 25, 2017

Watch the Live Giraffe Cam from Animal Adventure Park

Earlier today, the Animal Adventure Park announced the return of the live giraffe cam after taking it down as previously planned. Park owner Jordan Patch set up the live cam on Feb. 10, 2017, as a way of keeping locals updated on their 15-year-old pregnant, Reticulated giraffe April. The due date was originally believed to be the end of February or beginning of March. As more people learned about the live giraffe cam, people began watching. Schools taught about giraffes, homeschoolers began following the feed, and young and old alike found it difficult to turn away. Millions across the globe watched April waiting for her to go into labor and deliver her calf live online.

As March came and went, many thought a number of different events would cause April to go into labor, and the birth of her baby giraffe would arrive. April Fool’s Day, full moons and winter storms were a few events that many thought would trigger active labor. None did. On April 15, April’s body did what it was designed to do, and she began exhibiting signs of active labor. Most notable was the appearance of calf’s hooves sticking out. April paced in circles and within two hours after the official text alert was sent to millions of April’s loyal followers and subscribers, April’s calf hit the ground, stood up and within an hour walked alongside mom.

Watch Animal Adventure Park Owner, April The Giraffe On ‘Good Morning America,’ Live Cam [Video] https://t.co/zL6yWed2Gf — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) April 18, 2017

From the beginning of the Animal Adventure Park’s live cam, they repeatedly stated the cam would remain live for approximately five days following the birth of April’s calf. They stayed true to that time frame and on Friday, April 21, 2017, the live giraffe cam went dark. The decision to take the live cam offline caused great worry worldwide. Some believed the cam was taken down as a form of punishment. Patch repeatedly stated through Facebook updates that the cam would come down so the Animal Adventure Park staff could prepare the Harpursville, New York, petting zoo for their May 13, 2017, opening. This marks the new zoo’s fifth season and the growth they have experienced in five years is phenomenal.

Patch stated the live giraffe cam would stream via YouTube each Tuesday between 4 p.m and 8 p.m. ET. The live text alert system will run until May 31, 2017, and those who want to remain updated on April the giraffe and her calf will find Facebook is the preferred method. As the Animal Adventure Park is allowing the public to continue to watch April and her calf, albeit on a limited schedule, many are warning viewers not to email the park with any questions or concerns. Since the launch of the live giraffe cam, many people would notify park staff with questions regarding April’s pregnancy, if they felt there was an issue if the live cam went offline, or any other issue they felt warranted an immediate response. This type of electronic communication proved taxing to the Animal Adventure Park staff, and they continually asked people not to call or email with questions about the live cam.

Now that the Animal Adventure Park has chosen to stream the live giraffe cam before the park’s reopening, one can only imagine how tiresome it will become should people begin mass emailing the park. For this reason, many are requesting that viewers simply enjoy the live cam and not send messages via email to the Animal Adventure Park. Remember, you may always post questions in official threads shared on the Facebook page.

When the Inquisitr first reported on April the giraffe, we had no idea how huge the story would become. We have enjoyed the journey with April and the Animal Adventure Park and are thrilled the live giraffe cam is back.

Are you going to watch April the giraffe via the live cam today and every Tuesday? Are you happy that the Animal Adventure Park is bringing the live cam back? What do you think of the new, extended video featuring the live birth of April the giraffe’s calf?

