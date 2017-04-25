‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Deported From The UK After Hours-Long Interrogation At Heathrow Airport

The “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks may have turned his mugshot into a modeling portfolio, but that hasn’t stopped the convicted felon’s past from catching up with him as he tried to enter the UK through Heathrow Airport. When Meeks’ plane landed inside the foreign country, Jeremy Meeks was detained and questioned for hours according to the Telegraph.

Jeremy Meeks’ modeling career has been taking off ever since he was discovered following his mugshot going viral. The “hot felon” was scheduled to take part in modeling photo shoots in London, which was the reason for his visit. That wasn’t enough to convince border guards who took Meeks into custody as soon as he landed at Heathrow Airport in London.

The 33-year old Meeks was reportedly detained and questioned before border guards at Heathrow put the “hot felon” on an American Airlines flight and sent him back to New York City. Jeremy Meeks wasn’t silent about his rejection in London. The “hot felon” took to Snapchat to complain about being ejected from the London fashion scene before he ever got a chance to do his photo shoot.

“I’m sick of this s**t. I’ve been denied. London don’t want me here having served my time. S**t is crazy.”

Jeremy Meeks traveled to London with his manager Jim Jordan as well as his wife. Upon arrival, Jordan told the Daily Mail, “We went into the UK and we went through immigration and they detained Jeremy. He wasn’t arrested but they deported him out of the country. They wouldn’t let him come into the country.”

“He is really upset. He was police-escorted onto the plane.”

Jeremy Meeks became famous in 2014 when the Stockton, California police department put his mugshot on their Facebook page to congratulate themselves on a large, gang-related firearms bust. The post went viral for another reason after many fans of the Facebook page commented on how hot Jeremy Meeks’ mugshot was.

After Jeremy Meeks was released from prison, he was offered a modeling contract with Blaze Models in Los Angeles. While Meeks’ career has catapulted him to celebrity status after literally living a life of crime, the “hot felon” got his first dose of rejection, learning the hard way that his felony convictions can and will haunt him as he travels the world, despite having already served his time. Some other countries just don’t want to let those who have committed certain crimes to walk freely within their borders.

In the case of Jeremy Meeks, he may actually be able to travel to the UK again at some point, but it will likely take him years to gain entry. Based on their own rules regarding the entry of convicted felons from other countries, it all depends on the amount of time served for their convictions and what they did to break the law.

In cases where someone has been sentenced to less than 12 months in jail, they can visit the UK after five years have passed after serving their time. If the sentence was more than 12 months but less than four years, then they must wait 10 years since serving their time to enter the UK. In cases where a person has been sentenced to more than four years in prison, the UK may not ever let them visit at all.

In Jeremy Meeks’ case, he was just released in 2016, so he hasn’t even waited the minimum amount of time yet. The “hot felon” probably would have preferred to know that before spending several hours on a plane headed to Heathrow only to be placed on another plane headed the opposite direction as soon as he got there.

