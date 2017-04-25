Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Reignites After Vivienne Pitt Was Injured

Brad Pitt is reported to be “out for blood” states Celebrity Insider, following an accident involving his eight-year-old daughter Vivienne Pitt. Angelina Jolie had left the children under the care of a babysitter while she traveled to Switzerland on a United Nations mission.

Angelina Jolie reportedly out of the country when a babysitter dropped Vivienne in London’s Hyde Park, causing her to hit her head. An eyewitness to the accident reported that Vivienne Pitt lay slumped against a wrought-iron fence for about 10 minutes in a dazed state before she was able to stand up according to Radar Online.

Brad Pitt is very upset with the care his children are receiving under Angelina Jolie’s custody, according to Celebrity Insider. Brad fears for the safety of his children as Jolie travels the world with her job.

While Angelina Jolie was away, the babysitter also took the twins on a rented bike, balancing Knox on the handle bars. This nanny thumbed her nose at the clear warning label on the bike’s handlebars, and just took Knox for a wild ride according to Celebrity Insider.

Brad Pitt’s right to see his children was seriously infringed upon after an incident on a private jet between Brad and his oldest son Max. According to Siver Times, Angelina Jolie wants full custody of the children, while Brad had no previous intention of denying Angelina parental rights, and has only requested joint custody.

Brad Pitt did, however, object to Angelina Jolie’s insistence on taking the children to war-torn countries, according to Siver Times. Jolie is an international activist and advocate for Syrian refugees. She also enjoys an important position within the United Nations, and the job means a great deal to her.

Angelina Jolie has little choice, in her own travel plans as long as she continues her international job. However, can Angelina Jolie ensure the safety of her children when either traveling with them or leaving them behind with nannies?

Brad Pitt is concerned for the safety of his children, and while this accident with Vivienne might have only added up to the termination of the offending nanny or nannies, now it takes on new implications in light of the custody battle.

Angelina Jolie reportedly accused Pitt of abuse. Due to the nature of the allegations, The World War Z actor was subjected to drug testing, an investigation by child protective services and even federal officials.

Brad Pitt’s parenting has been under scrutiny. Pitt’s access to his children was at first denied, and then limited. He was unable to see his children last Thanksgiving, and his Christmas visit was supervised and short.

Now Brad Pitt discovers that Angelina Jolie is reportedly leaving the children under the care of allegedly negligent nannies. Radar Online reports a statement by an insider close to Brad.

“Brad’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world — and this happens!”

Vivienne Pitt’s accident will definitely be used as ammunition in the next round of court battles as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt square off with their different parenting styles. After 12 years of sharing their lives, the two seem quite unable to share their six children.

Could Brad Pitt now have much-needed leverage in court to gain at least shared custody from Angelina Jolie?

[Feature Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]