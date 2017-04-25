Kandi Burruss Net Worth: Is Phaedra Parks Doing Things Behind Kandi’s Back To Hurt Her?

Kandi Burruss is known for being one of the richest Real Housewives of Atlanta stars on the show, as she was making money before she joined the show. Her net worth is rumored to be upwards of $35 million, as she was a successful songwriter before joining the show. Moreover, maybe it’s her personal net worth that’s inspiring others to go after a piece of the pie, as her former friend Phaedra Parks is trying to ruin her professional career. On this past season of the show, fans saw how Phaedra assisted one of Kandi Burruss’ former employees in a lawsuit against her.

According to a new tweet, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that Parks can’t seem to stop talking about Kandi behind her back. Not only did she slam her restaurant on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that The Old Lady Gang restaurant wasn’t open, but she’s also assisted in a lawsuit that targets Burruss’ business. And now, Burruss is learning that Parks can’t seem to stop talking about her co-star.

“Not one time this season have Phaedra mentioned your name w/o presence. Yet her name always seem to be in yo mouth sis #RHOAReunion,” one person wrote to Kandi Burruss, who dropped a bomb about her former friend, revealing, “Apparently she has lots to say when the cameras aren’t there. You will soon find out.”

It’s uncertain what Kandi Burruss is talking about, but it sounds like she may have heard things about Phaedra even though the girls aren’t filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta these days. They could both be joining the upcoming season of the show, even though Kandi keeps hearing about Phaedra’s comments. And it sounds like fans are paying attention, as Phaedra has actually said several things on Kandi Burruss on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“That’s incorrect. Phaedra has had a lot to say about Kandi. Remember what she said about Kandi & Shamea for 1,” one person wrote in Burruss’ defense, revealing that Phaedra had actually talked about Kandi Burruss quite a bit on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I still believe she called the feds on Kandi and Cynthia! Seems she will do anything to take you down,” one person wrote in speculation of Phaedra’s work behind the scenes, but one person saw it completely differently, writing to Kandi Burruss, “No?.. we saw YOU talk about Phaedra and her divorce this WHOLE season. Why do you guys care so much? Shesh #RHOA.”

Burruss is very upset that her former friend is talking so much about her behind her back. It’s clear that she’s bothered by everything that’s going on with her former friend, as she never expected Parks to assist in a lawsuit against her. But as Parks said on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she has a legal obligation as a lawyer to help people in need. Instead of taking the case on herself, she redirected Kandi Burruss’ former employee to a friendly lawyer, who could help him.

If Phaedra Parks does indeed win the lawsuit against Kandi because of the unpaid wages, it could influence Kandi’s overall net worth. It’s uncertain whether she has money in her savings account to pay for the unpaid wages and damages if a judge finds her guilty, but it could affect her net worth if Phaedra and the other lawyers working on the case ask for millions in damages.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ tweet about Phaedra talking behind her back? What do you think she’s saying, and do you think their friendship will ever be repaired after this lawsuit drama against Burruss?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]