‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Marla Adams Returns May 3

The Young and the Restless spoilers dropped a huge bomb that Marla Adams will be back on the show May 3 playing Dina Mergeron. After her return, she will reveal that Ashley is not a real Abbott!

Ashley’s not an Abbott.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) will think about the good times they had with their mother in an upcoming episode.

These memories will serve as a prerequisite for Marla Adams’ return to The Young and the Reckless on May 3.

Adams will come back as Dina Mergeron, who is also Traci’s (Beth Maitland) mother. Jack and Ashley’s sister may end up being a part of the family drama as well.

Young and the Restless fans are excited about Dina’s return, and she is sure to cause some trouble once she gets back to Genoa City. It may be revealed that John (Jerry Douglas) was not Ashley’s real father, which means she is not an Abbott! Young and the Restless viewers know that Jack and a few others know the truth about Ashley, but Dina may come back and spill the secret to everyone.

Her secret’s been at risk before.

In the past, Victor (Eric Braeden) threatened to expose the truth. Ashley knows she is not a real Abbott, but she wants to keep living a lie. Will everyone else find out that Ashley was a product of a secret affair?

Young and the Restless spoilers hinted that if Hilary (Mishael Morgan) finds out about Ashley, she will surely tell the whole town, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

This week, Jack warns Ashley about crossing the line with Ravi. Will she listen to him? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Abby is not a real Abbott either.

If Ashley’s secret gets out, this could cause even more tension between the Abbott family. Ashley not being a real Abbott means that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is not either. Abby has always struggled to fit in with her family. Will everything change for her once finds out she has been lied to?

Will Abby switch sides?

Abby may decide to pledge her allegiance to the Newmans since she is not a true member of the Abbott family. Abby and Jack are involved with a deal, and Young and the Restless fans know that Jack has been making some shady moves lately. He may take this opportunity to double-cross Abby.

Philly update.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will decide that she is ready to start a real relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson), but she is also worried about how Jack will react to the news. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis will drop some hints to Jack before telling him everything. Jack won’t be please, but his anger will mostly be directed towards Billy.

Today: Phyllis & Billy take a “break” from work!????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is still pining after Billy. She apologized for yelling at him and wants to make things work. After all, they parent two kids together, and Billy could still end up finding out he is Chloe’s daughter and Bella’s biological father.

Who is Bella’s father: Billy or Kevin? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Victoria will sense that something is up with Billy, but he will not tell her about Phyllis. Young and the Restless spoilers say that she will find out the truth about “Philly” soon enough.

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

