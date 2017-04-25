The Voice voting is officially closed for this week, and while fans won’t know results until tonight, iTunes gives a good indication for how things might shake out.

The Top 12 on The Voice sang for America’s votes Monday night, with the coaches now unable to save their contestants like in previous rounds. Only one Voice artist will be eliminated on Tuesday night’s results show, with the other 11 advancing to next week’s performance show.

So how will this week’s elimination on The Voice go? Voting totals aren’t known yet, but the iTunes singles chart shows a clear order of which artists America is liking. One artist even made it to the Top 10 on iTunes, which automatically multiplies their votes on iTunes by five.

Here are the iTunes placements for The Voice Top 12 at noon/ET today, a.k.a. the close of voting.

7. Brennley Brown – “Long Long Time”

11. Lauren Duski – “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good”

15. Hunter Plake – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

27. Chris Blue – “Love and Happiness”

40. Vanessa Ferguson – “A Song For You”

42. Stephanie Rice – “White Flag”

45. Jesse Larson – “Make You Feel My Love”

61. TSoul – “Always On My Mind”

67. Aliyah Moulden – “(Love Is Like A) Heat Wave”

75. Troy Ramey – “Free Fallin'”

121. Lilli Passero – “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”

209. Mark Isaiah – “One Dance”

Team Gwen Stefani’s Brennley Brown gets the iTunes bonus this week, which virtually guarantees her safety on The Voice. Team Blake Shelton’s Lauren Duski and Team Gwen’s Hunter Plake are close enough to the Top 10 that there should be enough support there and through other voting methods to advance them to another week as well.

Artists who might need to worry about their time on The Voice are Team Gwen’s Troy Ramey, Team Adam Levine’s Lilli Passero and especially Team Adam’s Mark Isaiah. As the only artist to not make it into the Top 200, Mark will likely need a big groundswell in voting through other methods to escape the dreaded Bottom 2. Lilli is the only other artist outside the Top 100, so she may have to sing for her life on The Voice as well.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that The Voice artists in the middle of the pack could be in danger. There are still three artists who were not voted through by America last week and had to be saved by their coaches — Team Gwen’s Troy Ramey, Team Alicia Keys’ Stephanie Rice, nd Team Blake’s TSoul. If America still isn’t responding as much to them, they could be in danger. There are no more coach quotas on The Voice as of this week, so any artist from any team can go home at any time.

The Bottom 2 artists in this week’s Voice voting will perform one more time for America in Tuesday night’s results show. After both artists perform, America will begin voting live on Twitter to “instantly save” their preferred Voice artist. The artist with the most votes will get the “Instant Save” and advance to the Top 11 next week, while the other will be eliminated from the competition.

It is set to be a jam-packed results show on The Voice tonight. Outside of the voting results, fans will see Adam Levine perform live with Jesse, Lilli and Mark, while Gwen Stefani will sing with her own artists, Brennley, Hunter and Troy. Also, G-Eazy will be in the building to perform his latest song, “Good Life”. Finally, the family of The Voice Season 6 contestant Christina Grimmie, who was shot and killed last year at the age of 22, will be present to make a “special announcement.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]