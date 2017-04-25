Maksim Chmerkovskiy Misses ‘GMA’ Appearance After Man ‘Tries To Break In’ His Home

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are dealing with a scary situation where someone attempted to break into their home last night, and the police were called to handle the situation. Radar Online shared the details about what went down for Maks last night after he was sent home in a shocking Dancing with the Stars elimination.

This wk is stressful w/ 2 routines, but @viallnicholas28 just keeps getting better!Check out my latest @people blog: https://t.co/Rk5JMkeD2l — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) April 25, 2017

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was supposed to appear on Good Morning America today with his partner, Heather Morris. They were sent home in a shocking elimination last night on Dancing with the Stars, and fans were looking forward to hearing Maks’ thoughts. Everyone noticed that Maks Chmerkovskiy wasn’t there, and it turns out that this was because of a scary situation back at home. Lara Spencer asked Heather Morris where he was, saying they understand he had some kind of personal emergency. Heather explained what she knew about the situation, which wasn’t very much information.

“They had some sort of run-in with, you know, some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there. They took care of it. They’re safe and Peta [Murgatroyd]’s OK. That’s the most important thing, making sure she’s calm.”

Peta and Maks have a young son at home, so this had to be a scary situation for the engaged couple. The Los Angeles Police Department shared that they would not need to investigate what happened because it was a “civil dispute” and there was no crime. So far, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are not revealing what went down at their home. The fans would love to hear the details from them since it was a strange situation considering police didn’t end up doing a report or arresting anyone at the scene.

E! Online revealed that Peta Murgatroyd was just as surprised as everyone else when Maksim and Heather got sent home last night. He returned to the show after dealing with a calf injury and having surgery. Maksim and Heather were able to get a perfect score, and then she was sent home right after that amazing dance. Murgatroyd didn’t hold back when saying she was shocked how it went down.

“It’s kind of awful. Like, the ending was awful. It makes me very upset because [Chmerkovskiy] was so looking forward to coming back and completing the rest of the season. I truly thought they were definitely going to be in the finals, like without a doubt. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know how it happened. I just felt really sorry for them.”

Heather and Maks being interviewed for Extra tv tonight. pic.twitter.com/wm8zkspUvc — Heather Morris News (@HeathMorrisNews) April 25, 2017

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have a son, and he already revealed that he is hopeful for more children in the future. This couple previously dated off and on, but then they ultimately ended up together and got engaged. They are planning a huge wedding that will happen after this season of DWTS is over. The couple has had to learn how to balance it all, but Maks explained how they make it work.

“I miss her now. She misses me the second I get to the airport. Sharing a child is an incredible opportunity to figure out who you are as a person and we are settling into our roles as parents I think the right way. We’re just going to rely on one another and rely on our love, our unity and the sky is the limit.”

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images]