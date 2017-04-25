Chris Soules Arrest Update: ‘Bachelor’ Star Reportedly Not Cooperating With Law Enforcement

Bachelor star Chris Soules was arrested Monday night after fleeing the scene of a fatal car wreck. An updated report reveals that alcoholic beverage containers were in his possession at the time of the crash. It’s also being reported Chris isn’t cooperating with authorities.

Chris Soules was arrested in Iowa after he was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene near Aurora. Police report that Soules was driving a Chevy pickup truck that slammed into a John Deere tractor, killing the driver. KWWL News 7 reports that the victim killed was 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

TMZ reports that law enforcement discovered alcoholic beverage containers in his pickup truck. He was in court Tuesday for his arraignment. The 35-year-old is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and being held on $10,000 bail. Fox News reveals that Chris is in custody at Buchanan County Jail in Iowa. An official with the jail told Fox that The Bachelor star is charged with “leaving the scene of an accident – a death-related accident.”

According to the report, police responded to the deadly crash at 8:20 p.m. Monday night after receiving a 911 call. The official said “a death occurred.”

Both the tractor and truck were going southbound on the road about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington. After the wreck, the two went into the ditch. Mosher was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein after the crash but later died from his injuries.

No other charges against Soules have surfaced. It’s unclear if alcohol played a role in the fatal car wreck since Chris had possession of alcoholic containers. Technical investigators were examining the scene last night as they sifted through evidence. More investigators will be on the scene Tuesday to inspect the crash in more detail. They want to look into what happened before the crash, where Soules was, and what he was doing.

Chris Soules’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 2. It’s stated in KWWL’s report that hasn’t been fully cooperative with law enforcement. The Buchanan County Attorney tells the news source that when police finally tracked down Chris’ vehicle at someone’s house, it took hours to get a search warrant to get him out of the home.

Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006, court records show.

‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Crash (MUG SHOT) https://t.co/z8xdW3zRz4 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 25, 2017

Chris Soules was appeared as 2015 Bachelor in Season 19 and was briefly engaged to Whitney Bischoff. He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and was most recently seen on Freeform’s Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? and chatter started that he might appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4.

As Inquisitr noted in the early report on Chris Soules’ arrest, The Bachelor star hasn’t been as active on social media as he usually is. It’s been 10 days since he was last on Twitter.

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR — Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017

The accident has sent shockwaves through The Bachelor community. ABC hasn’t released a statement or commented on the accident at this point. Fans are sending thoughts and prayers to Chris, but many are also distraught over his actions following the deadly crash. It’s disappointing for them to hear that this reality star allegedly chose to leave the scene of an accident that led to someone’s death.

#BREAKINGNEWS ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules in custody after fatal crash in Iowa, authorities sayhttps://t.co/szpa6NiVI1 pic.twitter.com/ppeDymca6K — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 25, 2017

Are you surprised to hear that Chris Soules was arrested for fleeing the scene of a crash?

This is a developing story.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]