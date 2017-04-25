Hailey Baldwin appears to be well over her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Months after the on-again, off-again couple were last seen together, the model has turned up with a couple of new men.

First, while attending the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, 20-year-old Hailey Baldwin was spotted with Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

“They weren’t making out or anything but they were being very flirty and giggly with one another and didn’t leave each other’s side,” an insider revealed to the Sun on April 23. “There definitely seemed to be a spark.”

While Hailey Baldwin didn’t say a thing about their Coachella encounter on social media, the Sun pointed out that the potential couple has been following one another since December and said they frequently like one another’s photos. In addition, Hailey Baldwin once tweeted that she would be coming for Brooklyn Beckham once he turned 18 (he celebrated his 18th birthday last month).

Hailey Baldwin was also recently spotted with rumored flame Cameron Dallas.

On April 25, the Daily Mail shared photos of Hailey Baldwin and the video star at Urth Cafe in West Hollywood, California, where they enjoyed a meal with a few friends. As the outlet revealed, Baldwin and Dallas starred alongside one another in a Carolina Herrera campaign in February of this year and appear to have been in touch ever since.

Earlier this month, as Hollywood Life confirmed, Hailey Baldwin and Cameron Dallas went out on the town for what appeared to be a romantic dinner date at celebrity hotspot Craig’s restaurant. During the outing, the model sported a white dress while Dallas was wearing a blue and white polo.

While Hailey Baldwin and Cameron Dallas have spent time with one another on numerous occasions throughout this year, an insider in March told Hollywood Life that the rumored couple was nothing more than friends and suggested that Dallas actually reminded Baldwin of her former flame.

“[Hailey Baldwin] thinks that Cameron was nice but he also reminds her about [Justin Bieber],” the insider explained. “His look, overall attitude, and ego really give her the vibes that he is just like Justin — and that is a little to weird for her to handle. She doesn’t want to date him or really thought about it during their time together. There was zero sexual spark between them.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber began a casual romance in late 2015 and celebrated the Christmas and New Year holidays together later that year. That said, despite their regular outings with one another, the couple kept the status of their relationship to themselves for weeks before Bieber ultimately confirmed to GQ that he was not committed to anyone, nor did he intend to become committed in the near future.

In response to the interview, Hailey Baldwin spoke to E! News about their complicated relationship.

“We are not an exclusive couple. He’s about to go on tour,” she said. “Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him.”

“I live a very public life and I have to keep things personal or else I have no personal life. It’s very difficult. I am very open on social media, but that’s why I don’t like to talk about certain things. It really is my personal business. And I like to think my relationships are not between me the person and the whole entire world. It’s hard,” Hailey Baldwin added.

