Ivanka Booed In Germany: Video Of Ivanka Trump Getting Boos And Groans When Talking President Trump And Women

Ivanka Trump has been under the gun lately. As reported by the Inquisitr, some of Ivanka’s brand of retail items had been re-labeled and sold as Adrienne Vittadini Studio items to Stein Mart. The event was reported as a mistake that Ivanka was not aware was happening. Then came reports about Ivanka and Melania’s so-called “frosty” relationship, something that the Daily Mail claimed came about in part because of Ivanka assuming plenty of First Lady type of duties. Well, one of those recent duties earned Ivanka boos, hisses, and groans from a crowd when Ivanka spoke on a women’s panel about President Donald Trump being an advocate for women.

According to Twitter, “Ivanka booed” and “Ivanka booed Germany” and “Ivanka booed video” are now popular search terms coupled with Ivanka’s name. Also popular are “Ivanka Trump booed” and “Ivanka boo” on Twitter. As seen in the above photo, Ivanka waved when she entered the W20 Summit in Berlin on Tuesday, April 25. Ivanka may not have predicted that the following diatribe about her dad would earn her groans from the audience at the conference, which sought to build support for investment in women’s economic empowerment programs.

Watch the video of Ivanka Trump getting booed and groaned at in Germany when talking about President Trump

Ivanka Trump was booed when talking about her father’s support of women at the #W20 Summit in Berlin https://t.co/EW6Jmrfmuc pic.twitter.com/BFClhpt6xL — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 25, 2017

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Ivanka was speaking about President Trump being “a tremendous champion of supporting families,” stopping short of calling Mr. Trump a tremendous champion for women. Nevertheless, the phrase began to earn small boos and hisses and groans for Ivanka from the audience.

The 35-year-old Ivanka joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday at the W20 Summit, an effort that puts the focus on women. The W20 stands for the 20 countries involved in inspiring women and the efforts of women’s entrepreneurship. However, the W20 crowd that began booing and groaning at Ivanka’s words did not sound inspired when Ivanka tried to defend President Trump.

The moderator, Miriam Meckel, noticed the crowd groaning and booing Ivanka, and brought Ivanka to task and asked her to respond to the crowd’s groans and boos. Meckel asked pointed questions about the direction of the audience, as Miriam termed the booing, and asked Ivanka about seemingly disparate attitudes displayed by President Trump that don’t seem to support women.

“Some attitudes toward women your father has publicly displayed in former times might leave one questioning whether he’s such an empowerer for women.”

Ivanka called criticism of Mr. Trump something that came from the media and was perpetuated by the media, presumably. Ivanka did not mention the infamous Access Hollywood video that leaked with Mr. Trump telling Billy Bush he could grab women by their private parts since he was famous.

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media, and that’s been perpetuated.”

Ivanka’s role in the White House was also questioned. Ivanka answered that she is not familiar with her role in the White House since it has been less than 100 days since her father took the Oval Office. However, she called it a “remarkable, incredible journey.” In defending herself and her father from the boos, Ivanka said that Mr. Trump has been a champion of women from her viewpoint, and pointed to the “thousands of women” who worked “with and for her father for decades in the private sector.”

Ivanka called all the women that President Trump has worked with or employed in the past and currently “a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man.”

Responses to Ivanka getting booed in Germany can be read on Twitter, and they run the gamut from people defending Ivanka against the boos, while others are writing that Ivanka deserved to get booed.

