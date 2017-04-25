Kim Zolciak Son’s Shocking Accident: Kash Could Possibly Have Died From Injuries?

Kim Zolciak shared a shocking update with fans this week, as she revealed that her son Kash had been bitten by a dog. While dog bites can vary in nature, it sounds like Kash had been bitten very aggressively. Kim revealed that he had received “very traumatic injuries,” but he was doing tremendously well. He was in the hospital over the weekend, and Kim shared pictures of him as he recovered. But many fans were skeptical about the extent of the injuries and some people felt that Zolciak was using her son to get attention, especially since she’s filming Don’t Be Tardy at the moment. Was Kim really using her son’s injuries for publicity?

According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak‘s daughter shared more details about the dog bite, and it sounds like the incident was actually very scary. While she hasn’t provided details about the dog or what happened, the family was scared for a moment as the doctors weren’t sure if the dog had bitten into an organ. After facing some backlash from Instagram followers, Kim Zolciak’s daughter decided to reveal that her brother was actually severely injured. She decided to reply to a follower who claimed that the family was making a big deal out of a little bite.

“Just a lil bite? You don’t know what or where it happened. For 4 hours we thought he lost a very important organ. F*** outta here,” Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle wrote on Twitter, revealing that her brother had actually suffered a deep wound.

Of course, a human has several organs, and not all of them are needed to survive. However, Brielle never revealed what organ the doctors were talking about, so it’s hard to determine how serious the bite was. But it was enough for the family to get scared. Maybe Kim Zolciak will talk about the accident on Don’t Be Tardy when the show returns later this summer. It is possible that she will save the details for the show, as she could be under contract.

“First and fair most THANK YOU for all your prayers. They were heard,” Kim Zolciak wrote on Instagram, thanking her fans for their love and support during this emotional time, adding, “And Kash is going home today earlier then expected. Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn’t be more grateful. Praying for a full recovery.”

Zolciak first broke her silence about the dog bite this weekend, about 14 hours after it first happened. Kim revealed that her son had been bitten by a dog, and the whole family was gathered to keep up the positivity. And it sounds like fans and followers quickly reached out to offer their support.

“The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet Kash was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries,” Kim Zolciak first revealed about her son’s injuries on Instagram, adding, “I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

