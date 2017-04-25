Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘Suits’ Actress Helped Royal Prince Cope With Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry recently opened up about what he really felt about his mother, Princess Diana’s death, which is unusual for the very private royal. According to reports, Harry’s decision to share his emotions is something his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, encouraged him to do.

Last week, Harry was candid during an interview with The Telegraph. The 32-year-old prince revealed how he almost had a breakdown when the stress from the grief and being a public personality became too much to handle.

In Prince Harry’s interview, he revealed how he let two decades go by without talking about his grief over the death of his mother. During his late twenties, Harry was in “total chaos” and had to struggle with coping with Diana’s death in 1997.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Despite encouragement from his older brother, William, Harry didn’t seek counseling. He ignored the hurt for most of his teenage years but realized that he needed it when he was “on the verge of punching someone” at one point.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.”

The prince had issues with aggression, and he turned to boxing to at least control it, but nothing worked more effectively than opening up about the trauma.

It’s usual for a royal blood like Harry to reveal a very personal story to the public, especially when it involves his feelings about the death of his mother. But according to Mail Online insiders, Harry decided to recently tell it all because of Meghan Markle.

Friends of the couple suggested that the Suits actress was the one who encouraged the prince to tell people about the hurtful experience he had when he was barely a teenager. A source from the Royal Palace also said that the 35-year-old American actress had something to do with Harry’s personal revelations.

“Meghan encouraged Harry to see that, by speaking publicly about his difficult experience, he would really help others, and how being honest might even be a relief.”

This could very well be another reason Harry is into his girlfriend because it was mentioned that no other woman had helped the prince deal with his emotions. Meghan and Harry have been dating for less than a year, and there are already reports suggesting that he’ll be popping the big question soon.

While Markle is reportedly the reason Harry is able to talk about his feelings, he is said to be the reason she’s planning to quit acting. Reports of Markle ditching Suits and the world of acting have become rampant ever since Harry confirmed their relationship in a statement via the Kensington Palace.

Quitting Hollywood is just one of the rumors that suggest the actress is planning to leave her non-royal life behind to focus more on Harry. Early in April, she also confirmed shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after three years of being live.

In March, reports of the couple moving in together to the Kensington Palace surfaced. As reported by The Sun, Harry seems to be in a hurry to move in with his actress girlfriend, who’s been a regular visitor at his estate.

Meghan is currently in Toronto to continue filming Suits. However, she will reportedly fly off to London next month for Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Although Canada is home for Meghan, reports suggested that she would eventually move to London to be with Harry as their relationship is bound to get more serious.

