Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam On YouTube Returns Today, Fans Of April Vote On Names For ‘Baby G’

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY, where April the giraffe and her beautiful calf live, has decided to resume the giraffe cam on YouTube. An update posted on the zoo’s Facebook page this morning has April Fans around the world cheering for joy. The Animal Adventure Park has created a new viewing schedule for the giraffe cam on YouTube, and it returns today.

“Ready, Set, Watch!…and Vote! The Giraffe Cam returns today, and every Tuesday from 4 PM – 8 PM Eastern. Why this time frame? Soon the giraffes are outside, and you will be watching an empty stall, but with our closing daily at 5 pm – you will have hours of enjoyment while they retire for the evening. It allows us to capture the majority of our major fan bases (worldwide) at a relatively decent time in their daily routines.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, April’s fans were saddened, some even in despair, when the giraffe cam on YouTube went dark on Friday, April 21. Fans of April the giraffe and her calf are ecstatic with the news that the giraffe cam is returning. Beginning today, April’s viewers will be reunited with their favorite giraffe family at the Animal Adventure Park.

April’s calf still has not been named. Since his birth, and still currently ongoing, there has been a contest to name April the giraffe’s calf. After 10 days, the first round of voting will end tonight. The second part of the competition, choosing a name from the top 10 names, will begin immediately and last for five days.

“Round 1 of the naming contest ends today at 7:30 pm Eastern. The top ten most popular votes will be announced at 8 PM, and Round 2 voting will begin at that time, lasting 5 days.”

The Animal Adventure Park is charging $1 per vote, allowing an unlimited number of votes, however, there is a minimum of five votes cast. You can vote at NameAprilsCalf.com.

The money raised from the naming of April’s calf will be allocated in several ways. The Animal Adventure Park has told its followers that they will be using the money raised to aid in giraffe and wildlife conservation at home, and abroad, by supporting the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

The Animal Adventure Park has mentioned that they will “continue to improve the animal and guest experience” by putting forward money to support the park itself. They have constructed rain and shade shelters for guests on the premises, a giraffe deck, and will soon add a permanent camera in the giraffe yard. The money going back into the Animal Adventure Park will help to further their mission of education.

Finally, the zoo will allocate funds toward Ava’s Little Heroes, which is a campaign named after the daughter of park owner, Jordan Patch. Patch’s daughter has suffered from medical issues since birth, and the campaign is designed to help “support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses.”

As previously mentioned, the giraffe cam on YouTube will go live every Tuesday from 4-8PM Eastern Standard Time. The Animal Adventure Park tells us that “this schedule will continue until noted differently.” In addition to bringing back the giraffe cam that we have been watching on YouTube since February, “a permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you with your favorite giraffe family.”

