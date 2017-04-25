Nintendo brought back its retro NES Classic for a few hours on Monday after discounting the 80s console.

The Nintendo NES retro game system would be available on Monday in “limited quantities,” Nintendo announced on Sunday night.

TOMORROW

In Best Buy stores.

Fans of the Nintendo NES Classic had just a few hours to get their hands on the NES Classic before Nintendo ra out of the now-discontinued retro game system, according to USA Today.

Nintendo gamers that used to cheat while playing games on NES Classic in the 90s would not be able to cheat this time, as the electronics retailer had limited purchases to one Nintendo NES Classic per customer on Monday.

The Nintendo NES, which surprisingly sold a whopping 200,000 copies in just one month last year, came back on sale to let nostalgic Nintendo gamers bring back their childhood memories.

The Nintendo NES Classic was being sold in limited quantities in Nintendo stores, while the electronics retailer also employed a ticketing system for those waiting in line to get their hands on the NES Classic. Since this was a one-day, limited-amount deal, Nintendo offered a limited amount of tickets to sell Nintendo NES stock available in Nintendo stores.

While it’s unclear how many Nintendo NES consoles were available on Monday, Nintendo announced that only one NES Classic system would be sold per customer, preventing people from buying Nintendo NES Classics in large amounts for re-sale.

Last year, Nintendo released the NES Classic with the price tag of $59.99, and on Monday the price remained the same.

While the Nintendo NES Classic is certainly a nostalgia-inducing console that is popular among 90s kids who want to bring back childhood memories, Nintendo didn’t expect last year that Nintendo NES would be such a hit.

Even Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Nintendo’s rival game systems that offer lifelike graphics and a wide array of games, were worried about the hit sales of Nintendo NES Classic in 2016.

The NES Classic, which was available for sale only on Monday, April 24 at Best Buy, has no chances to compete with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in terms of cutting-edge graphics, but the retro console is nonetheless a big hit.

The Nintendo NES Classic is basically a repackaging of the original NES Classic released by Nintendo in 1985. The Nintendo NES Classic, just like more than three decades ago, features an HDMI port that plugs the Nintendo NES into TVs.

The modern repackaging of Nintendo NES Classic includes a retro controller, 8-bit graphics, and 30 built-in classic Nintendo games such as Super Mario Bros and Pac-Man.

While a Best Buy spokesperson revealed to The Verge that the NES Classic was being sold on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, he refused to comment on how many Nintendo NES Classic consoles were available in stock.

While many Nintendo fans predicted that the Nintendo NES stock would run out in a few hours on Monday, others think NES Classic consoles might continue sneaking onto shelves in Nintendo stores for the whole week starting April 24.

There’s also a bonus for all Nintendo fans out there looking to buy the Nintendo NES on Monday, as Best Buy also offered savings on NES Classic accessories.

Nintendo announcing a one-day sale of Nintendo NES comes amid speculation that Nintendo is reportedly planning to launch a miniature SNES before Christmas 2017, as reported by The Verge.

Nintendo, which discounted NES Classic earlier this month, could be planning to re-launch SNES with pre-installed classic games such as Super Mario World, Street Fighter II Turbo, and even The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

