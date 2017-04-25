Mackenzie McKee went through a dark time after the birth of her third child and during a new interview, the Teen Mom 3 star is opening up about a suicide attempt.

Following a public feud with her former co-star, Briana DeJesus, McKee explained how she nearly took her life after struggling with postpartum depression.

“My postpartum was so bad,” Mackenzie McKee admitted to Radar Online on April 25. “I would fill up the bathtub and go under water. I would take anxiety meds and hope not to wake up.”

Mackenzie McKee starred on 16 & Pregnant years ago and went on to appear on Teen Mom 3. However, after just one season, the reality show was canceled, and she returned to life at home with her husband, Josh McKee, and their kids.

According to Mackenzie McKee, her husband didn’t support her through her depression and even took her three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, away from her for a short period.

“I was in the bathtub and Josh took the kids,” she confessed. “I definitely needed him, but I was pushing him away. He would come home from work and I would be crying and I would threaten suicide. He couldn’t handle it.”

During her postpartum depression, Mackenzie McKee dealt with a cheating scandal and later admitted to communicating with another man via text message. That said, she insisted to Radar Online that there was no flirting between them and they did not have an affair.

“He said, ‘I don’t love you, you’re crazy,'” Mackenzie McKee continued of Josh. “I was suicidal. He said, ‘Go kill yourself, but don’t do it in front of me and the kids.'”

In the months since Mackenzie McKee’s suicide attempt, her marriage to Josh McKee has improved, but when it comes to her health, she says she’s still a “mess.” As she explained, she is struggling with Type 1 Diabetes and recently got her tubes tied.

“A diabetic is going to have bad days,” she said. “I got my tubes tied and my body is jacked up.”

Mackenzie McKee is currently focused on her family, as well as her fitness videos.

In other Mackenzie McKee news, the Teen Mom 3 star recently expressed her frustration with Briana DeJesus’ recent addition to Teen Mom 2.

“They interviewed me and [Briana DeJesus] two months ago, but chose her,” Mackenzie McKee revealed to Radar Online last month. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

As Mackenzie McKee pointed out, DeJesus has just over 92,000 followers on Instagram while she boasts a whopping 624,000 followers.

“I think the amount of following difference is shocking,” she continued. “I’ve been consistent with followers… She deleted her social media once, and I helped her get her following back. And here she is on Teen Mom!”

According to Mackenzie McKee, she has a lot going on both personally and professionally and would bring more to the table when it comes to starring on a reality show.

“I have worked very hard for where I am. I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything,” she huffed. “It sucks the one who has been working harder didn’t get it.”

Mackenzie McKee went on to suspect that MTV likely chose Briana DeJesus because of her multiple baby daddies. As fans may recall, DeJesus recently confirmed she is expecting her second child with a second man while McKee’s husband Josh fathered all three of their children.

