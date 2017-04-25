Somewhere along the way, Donald Trump seems to have realized that Mexico was not going to willingly pay for a wall on the southern border of the United States and Mexico. Now, he is outright demanding that a budget be put in place for the United States taxpayers to pick up the tab — or else. At this time, with Mexico refusing to pay for any part of the Trump project, President Trump is threatening a government shutdown if the Democrats don’t get on board in approving his budget to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It is unclear if Donald Trump believes that Mexico will ever pay for any part of the wall that he wants to build on the U.S. border with Mexico, but he has proven himself to be insensitive when it comes to spending American tax dollars.

When White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if Donald Trump felt bad for spending $3.3 million a pop of American taxpayers money on his trips to Mar-a-Lago, Spicer responded “No, he feels great,” reports the Inquisitr.

However, given that type of response, some feel that it is hardly a surprise that Trump has not been conciliatory when it comes to admitting that he was wrong to insist that Mexico would pick up the tab to build a wall.

It is being noted that gone are the bold statements that Mexico will pay for the wall in full, and now, Donald Trump is insisting Democrats get on board in approving a budget for the wall and that “at some point, at a later date, in some form,” Mexico will be paying for the wall on their border. But instead of hemming and hawing about getting Mexico to pay, Trump has quickly switched gears to talk about shutting down the government if the self-imposed deadline for a border-wall budget is not met.

Trump has quickly made the move to focus on the Democrats rather than on Mexico, who has stated clearly that in no way will they ever pay for a wall on their border, and there is nothing that Donald Trump can do to make Mexico pay for it. Now, the rhetoric Trump is sharing on Twitter is about Democrats not wanting to protect Americans from the bad guys from Mexico.

“The Democrats don’t want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members.”

But Donald Trump still doesn’t seem to understand why Democrats, in particular, are reluctant to approve the budget for the wall on the border with Mexico, as he is explaining, again, via tweet, that the bill will then be presented to Mexico for payment at a later date.

“Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall.”

And President Trump is still insistent that his “base” wants the wall first and foremost, which is why he is being so firm.

“People want the border wall. My base definitely wants the border wall. My base really wants it.”

But rather than saying that Trump would shut down the government if the wall with Mexico is not funded, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says it will be the Democrats choosing to shut down the government, and he believes that in a game of chicken, the Democrats won’t do that over a wall on the Mexico border.

“There are a lot of ways we can find money to help pay for this.”

But in speaking for the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi is calling Trump’s bluff and saying that the border wall won’t be funded with American taxpayer funds.

“The wall is, in my view, immoral, expensive, unwise, and when the president says ‘well I promised a wall during my campaign,’ I don’t think he said he was going to pass billions of dollars of cost of the wall on to the taxpayer. The president, I think, talking about this wall, is expressing a sign of weakness. He’s saying, ‘I can’t control our borders. I have to build a wall’.”

But oddly enough, it was Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who is refuting Trump’s idea that Mexico will ever pay any part of the wall built on their border. When Tillerson was asked in his meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray if conversation turned to when and if Mexico was going to chip in for the border barrier, Tillerson said that no conversation had taken place.

“We had no conversation about that issue.”

And added to that, Tillerson said that illegal immigration has gone down in the last few months.

“We are making progress.”

There is no word on whether Trump’s backpedaling had anything to do with Tillerson’s meeting or not.

