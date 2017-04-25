Brad Pitt ‘Gaunt’ Appearance Sparks Health Scare Rumors After Nasty Split From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie is starting to take a toll on his health. The actor was recently spotted in Los Angeles and looked skinnier than ever. Is his divorce to blame for the drastic weight loss?

Radar Online released images of Pitt’s latest public outing, which features the actor leaving an art studio in Los Angeles. Pitt is shown leaving the studio and riding away on his motorcycle. The photos clearly show that the World War Z star has shed a lot of pounds over the past month, sparking health scare rumors as he finalizes his split with Jolie.

According to OK! Magazine, an eyewitness stated that Pitt looked so thin that he appeared ill when he left the studio.

“I was shocked at the sight of him really,” the witness added.

The drastic weight loss is a new development for Pitt, who is usually the picture of perfect health. In fact, Jolie is usually the one who is constantly fighting heath rumors with her frail appearance. This time, Pitt has lost so much weight that Radar Online reports he almost looks unrecognizable from a year ago.

Brad Pitt cuts a gaunt figure as he steps out ahead of filming new 'hostile' space movie Ad Astra https://t.co/XvyyMoqKy4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 17, 2017

Onlookers weren’t even sure it was Pitt leaving the studio. They also thought that he appeared solemn and depressed at the studio.

“Also, the way he was walking, he was kind of skulking, just an odd mysterious shuffling,” a witness shared. “It didn’t seem like he was happy, kind of down on his luck and upset.”

Brad Pitt’s divorce started to get better recently as Jolie allowed him more access to the children. That changed, however, when news broke that a nanny dropped their youngest daughter, Vivienne, on her head in London.

“When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied,” an insider revealed.

Jolie and Pitt have been locked in a heated custody battle that included accusations of child abuse against Pitt. Now that Pitt has been cleared of the negative rumors, Vivienne’s accident has caused Pitt to go on the offensive.

“Now the shoe is on the other foot, [and] Brad is out for blood,” the insider added.

Jolie filed for divorce in September after being with Pitt for over a decade. The couple shared six children during their time together — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

Pitt has made several public appearances since the split but hasn’t been as active in the spotlight as usual. His first big public outing was at the Golden Globes in January, and he has been seen at a few movie premieres over the past few months. This includes a recent appearance at the premiere of The Lost City of Z. But apart from work-related appearances, Pitt has remained reclusive.

According to the Daily Mail, Pitt’s weight loss comes ahead of his role in the upcoming sci-fi flick, Ad Astra. James Gray is directing the movie and also helmed The Lost City of Z, which Pitt’s production company produced. Pitt is playing the part of an autistic engineer in the Army who is traveling across the solar system in search of his father.

Jolie, meanwhile, just returned after an extended trip to Cambodia and London with her kids. The actress was in Cambodia promoting her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father, and lectured for a class at the London School of Economics.

Jolie’s appearance at the London-based school sparked rumors that she wanted to move the kids overseas. Fortunately for Pitt, it doesn’t appear that the actress is planning any major moves in the near future.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]