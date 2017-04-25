Nick Viall Says Meeting Vanessa Grimaldi On ‘The Bachelor’ Was ‘Not Ideal,’ Has No Wedding Plans

Nick Viall is admitting that his relationship with Vanessa Grimaldi isn’t exactly perfect after The Bachelor while claiming that meeting his fiancé on the ABC dating show was “not the ideal experience” for him.

Nick made the confession about his and Vanessa’s relationship during a new interview with KTLA Morning News, confirming that the two have no wedding plans in progress and have a lot more getting to know each other to do before they start making plans to walk down the aisle together.

Viall, who had been turned down twice on The Bachelorette and failed to find love on Bachelor In Paradise before proposing to Vanessa during the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor, candidly admitted that his relationship with Grimaldi isn’t all fairy tales since the ABC reality show ended last month.

“Vanessa and I have never really pretended, even since After the Final Rose, of trying to be that perfect couple,” Nick said while discussing where his and Grimaldi’s relationship stands today as he juggles being a fiancé and appearing on Dancing With the Stars every week.

“We’ve been pretty up front of the challenges that come with meeting in Bachelor world,” Viall continued, noting that meeting on The Bachelor and then coming back into the real world is “not the ideal experience.”

Nick then revealed that he and Grimaldi, who moved from Canada to be by his side in Los Angeles as he competes on Dancing With the Stars, have “a lot of things to work on” before they even consider wedding planning and getting married.

“We’ve been pretty up front about having a lot of things to work on, and we’re excited about doing that,” Nick said, confirming that he and Vanessa are still very much together but aren’t feeling the pressure to start planning a wedding and get married just yet. “We’re just kind of doing our own thing,” Viall added.

Nick Viall’s confessions that he has a whole lot to work on with Vanessa Grimaldi before the two get married comes shortly after Viall confirmed that he and The Bachelor winner haven’t even thought about wedding planning yet, despite Nick and the special education teacher getting engaged months ago.

When asked why he and Vanessa had put wedding planning on the back burner despite Viall proposing with a $100,000 4-carat engagement ring when Season 21 of The Bachelor wrapped on ABC last month, Nick confessed that he thought it was “too early” for himself and his fiancé to think about a wedding.

“No, no” Nick told Us Weekly last month when asked if he and Vanessa had starting making plans for a wedding anytime soon.

“Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now,” Viall continued at the time, adding that he and Grimaldi, who can often be seen supporting her fiancé as he rehearses for and performs on Dancing with the Stars are, “just doing a lot of new things together.”

“We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we’re excited about that journey,” Nick continued.

But while Nick may be confirming that he and Vanessa won’t be planning a wedding anytime soon, Viall did state in the interview that he and his fiancé are living together after Grimaldi made the decision to move from Montreal, Canada, to be by Viall’s side.

“We’re still working through the visa stuff so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point,” Viall noted of the complications when it comes to Grimaldi making the big move to the U.S. “While we’re in L.A., we’re living together,” Nick confirmed.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]