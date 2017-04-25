Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire After End Of 2017 Season

Hendrick Motorsports made the huge announcement today that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has made the decision to retire from NASCAR after the 2017 season is over. ESPN shared that Dale has decided it is time to move on, but he will be finishing out the season and hopefully going out with a bang. His contract does expire at the end of this season, and so far Hendrick Motorsports has not shared who will replace him on the track. This announcement should be coming soon as well.

JUST IN: @DaleJr will retire from the @NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season after 18 years, Hendrick Motorsports announces. pic.twitter.com/zSE7pXo3Ww — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2017

Just one month ago, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that he had plans to talk to team owner Rick Hendrick about extending his contract, but for some reason, that plan obviously changed. Carl Edwards made a decision not long ago to move on, and at the time Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts about leaving the racing world.

“I think Carl figured out a way to get into a place to make that decision easy. And I can do the same thing when the time comes, and I won’t have any regrets. It’s not going to be a lot of fun to retire, I can imagine. You’ve seen a lot of people, athletes retire in the past. It seems a very difficult statement to make, a very difficult press conference to have. But when I’m ready to do that, I’ll be making that decision knowing it’s the right thing to do.”

Because of this statement, the fans are hopeful that Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows that this is the right decision and at the right time for him. Just last year, Dale suffered concussions in wrecks on June 12 at Michigan and July 2 at Daytona. At first, he thought he was simply dealing with sinus issues, but it turns out that there was more to it. He ended up making the hard decision to set out the rest of the season to let himself heal.

Sad to lose a teammate, but incredibly happy for @DaleJr. We're wishing you the best of luck in what lies ahed. ???????? pic.twitter.com/wHVQQkOXMq — Team Lowe's Racing (@LowesRacing) April 25, 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also owns a team in the Xfinity Series. Racing is in his blood, and you know that he will continue to be part of the racing world in some way, even if he isn’t going to be in the car and out on the track each week. Earnhardt was voted the most popular driver fourteen times by NASCAR fans since his racing career began in 1999. He is a third generation driver and made his mark on the XFINITY tour before joining NASCAR. The start of his career was hard with the death of his father in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. After leaving his father’s racing team that his stepmother runs, Dale Earnhardt started driving for team owner Rick Hendrick and is now in his tenth season driving for them.

As of right now, Hendrick Motorsports announced the news on Tuesday in a press release, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. hasn’t given his own statements and explained his decision. Everyone is waiting to hear what he has to say about this life changing choice. Earnhardt should be giving a statement to fans at some point.

It sounds like Dale was having a little bit of trouble sleeping last night due to this big announcement that came out this morning. He went to his Twitter a couple of hours before the announcement and said, “Been up since 4. ????

Woke up like ????.” This was his last tweet, so hopefully, the next one will explain a bit more to fans about his plans and what made him decide it was time to move on.

[Featured Image by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images]