‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Leaving The Show? Inside Her Rumored New Business Plan

Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a living off HGTV’s Fixer Upper, but are they leaving the spotlight to pursue another business opportunity? Joanna is allegedly promoting a new skin care product and is considering leaving Fixer Upper to start a cosmetic line. Here’s everything we know about Joanna’s new business venture.

According to WCPO, Joanna was featured in an ad promoting a new anti-wrinkle cream called Derma Folia. The advertisement certainly looks legit, and fans can use the cream for the low price of $4. The only problem is that the ad is identical to one that featured Ivanka Trump’s cream, Satin Youth.

Turns out, the skin care ad is nothing but a scam. In fact, the same skin care product has been featured in several ads with celebrity faces. It’s been called, Illium Cream, Bisou Wrinkle Cream, Satin Youth, and now Derma Folia. The company will send you a sample for $4, but after the 14-day trial, they’ll charge you $99 until you cancel.

For now, it doesn’t look like Joanna is leaving Fixer Upper to start her own cosmetic line. Instead, the reality star is sticking to the home renovation show, which just wrapped up its fourth season on HGTV.

While the network has yet to announce Season 5, People is reporting that Joanna just celebrated her 39th birthday. From her goofy interactions with Chip to her skills as an interior designer, it’s no wonder why Fixer Upper has become so popular.

Of course, Joanna’s relationship with Chip didn’t get off to a great start. In fact, the two experienced a rocky first date but thankfully hit it off enough to keep the romance alive.

“Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us,” Joanna revealed last fall. “But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark.”

Apart from the couple’s adorable interactions in front of the camera, Joanna’s abilities as a renovator keep fans coming back for more inspiration. Just recently, Joanna offered fans a glimpse at her Magnolia home, which features a great balance of colors, wallpaper lines, and rugs.

When she isn’t renovating homes with Chip, Joanna spends a lot of time raising her four kids – Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie.

“They’re so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna admitted, while Chip chimed in, “We are thankful for our success. But if it ever compromised our ability to be a healthy married couple or our kids started to get a little bit off track, we would quit this thing in a heartbeat.”

According to Today, Joanna’s rise to fame began when she appeared in a commercial selling tires. Back in 2008, Joanna agreed to be the spokesperson for her father’s Firestone shop in Waco, Texas. In the clip, Joanna assures her costumers that “at Jerry Stevens Firestone, we promise to care.”

Not only did the commercial provide Joanna with a little bit of experience in front of the camera, but it is also what grabbed Chip’s attention. When they eventually met at the tire shop, Joanna admitted that Chip used her commercial as a conversation starter.

“I looked up at him, and before I could even answer he asked, ‘Wait, aren’t you the girl from the commercials?'” Joanna revealed in her book, The Magnolia Story. “Yeah, that’s me,’ I said, still embarrassed.”

Despite their ups and downs over the years, Chip and Joanna’s relationship has remained strong. Given the popularity of their show, there’s a good chance that Fixer Upper will get renewed for another year.

Joanna has not commented on the rumors surrounding her skin care product.

Fixer Upper will return for Season 5 later this year on HGTV.

