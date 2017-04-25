‘Bachelor’ News: Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Car Accident

Shocking news is out for fans of The Bachelor today as it was revealed that Chris Soules was arrested after a car accident that left one dead last night. KWWL shared the details about what went down with Soules last night. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Chris Soules has been arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. There have not been any other charges revealed, which have fans wondering if alcohol was involved or what happened that would make Chris not stick around after the wreck.

A lot of the details are not about this crash so far, but it was confirmed that Chris Soules was booked into jail within the last twenty-four hours. The Iowa State Patrol shared saying that a pickup rear-ended a tractor near Aurora and both of the vehicles went into the ditch. One person died in the accident, but so far a name has not been released.

TMZ shared more information about the wreck that Chris Soules was involved in last night. Their report stated that Chris Soules was the driver of the pickup truck, and the truck slammed into the back of a tractor before Soules allegedly fled the scene of the accident. Reports stated that the person on the tractor died from their injuries after being taken by ambulance to the hospital. Soules did receive medical attention, but what happened to him has not been revealed yet.

Chris Soules is known for his time on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. Chris won the heart of Whitney Bischoff during his season of the show and then went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Things did not work for the couple, and both have moved on. Chris is one reason that fans always worry when someone joins Dancing With the Stars after being on the show because they don’t want it to ruin their new relationship. Nick Viall is doing the show right now after finding love with Vanessa Grimaldi on his season of The Bachelor. So far, their relationship seems to be going strong regardless of him spending so much time working on his dancing skills.

Chris had not been on his Twitter in about ten days. The last post he shared was heading out to the Cubs game and having a good time with friends. Chris normally does a great job of keeping his fans updated on what is going on in his life since he isn’t on reality television anymore. Chris also did the show, Worst Cooks in America, which was full of celebrities who needed help with their cooking skills. The fans wouldn’t have been surprised at all if he showed up on another reality show in the future.

Soules split from Whitney Bischoff back in 2015. If he has found love since then, Chris hasn’t shared it with the fans. This has caused some speculation that he might end up on an upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise trying to find love on reality television once again, but so far, he hasn’t done the show. Us Magazine shared what Chris had to say after his big split from Whitney.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the kind messages over the past few days. This has been really tough and your support means a lot to me.”

[Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation]