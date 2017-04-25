Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Face Fight Rumors: Portia’s Anorexia Reportedly Sparks Drama

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have shared details of their marriage for years. However, now talk show host DeGeneres and her actress spouse allegedly are experiencing challenges in their relationship that they’re trying to keep private. Ellen and Portia reportedly even were seen fighting recently over a situation related to de Rossi’s previous struggles with anorexia. Portia has been candid about her history of eating disorders, but a new report indicates that Ellen is concerned about de Rossi’s recovery.

DeGeneres and her spouse were allegedly spotted in what Radar Online termed a “blowout fight” outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, with an insider dishing up the details.

“It seemed like they were fighting,” revealed the observer.

The eyewitness revealed that although Portia attempted to talk with Ellen, DeGeneres wouldn’t even look at the actress. The reported argument allegedly stemmed from de Rossi’s meal choices, and Ellen was supposedly concerned about her spouse’s history of anorexia.

A source quoted by Celebrity Insider claimed that DeGeneres and Portia quarreled over de Rossi’s alleged refusal to eat a healthy meal. Ellen reportedly was so angry that she lectured the actress, causing her to leave the table where they were dining.

The couple also reportedly was later observed arguing in the parking lot. The reports that DeGeneres and her spouse are at war about her alleged anorexia come in the wake of rumors that the spouses are struggling to hold onto their relationship.

However, an insider told Life & Style that the couple is trying hard to get things back on track, even going to therapy.

“Ellen has been in counseling, both solo and with Portia. Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights.”

The alleged therapy assignment reportedly is the reason that DeGeneres and de Rossi have been seen “out and about more together lately,” according to the source. The lovebirds recently were seen holding hands at a party in Los Angeles and devoted a day to shopping on Melrose Avenue.

“It’s all about spending quality time together, but still giving each other space during the workday,” explained the insider.

The sightings of the two spending time shopping and partying together offer hope for their future. The source said that previously, it appeared that the talk show host, 59, and the actress, 44, were headed for a breakup.

“Ellen and Portia had been fighting more than ever. Portia was frustrated because she was spending a lot of time on Ellen’s talk show set or sitting at home.”

DeGeneres reportedly was especially upset when arguments with de Rossi would escalate to the point that her studio crew could hear her fighting with her spouse.

“Ellen hates that,” emphasized the the insider. “She never wants people at work to know about her personal problems. It was a huge wake-up call for her.”

While DeGeneres reportedly wants to keep her personal issues private, her spouse has been candid about her history of battling eating disorders. De Rossi recently revealed that her struggles with both bulimia and anorexia began when she was only 12-years-old, reported Page Six.

Modeling when she was just 12-years-old, Portia felt “tremendous responsibility” to make a good impression on the catwalk. So when her modeling agents ordered her to diet, De Rossi went above and beyond.

“I didn’t eat for 10 days.”

Bullied by other models, Portia revealed that she coped with the stress by binge-eating.

“I got in the car after that event and just opened up a bag of my favorite candy and just put my whole head in it and I think, ‘S–t, what have I done? I just undid two weeks worth of dieting.’ So then I vomit,” recalled the actress.

De Rossi has written about her weight struggles in her memoir, Unbearable Lightness, describing both anorexia and bulimia.

“Nobody can really get inside the anorexic’s mind like the anorexic. I abused my body. I had bulimia.”

Portia also revealed that she had used the diet drug fen-phen and wanted to be open about that decision as well.

