Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thomspon Headed For A Split? He Thinks She’s Moving Too Fast [Report]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be one of the hottest celebrity couples, but are they headed for a split? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers baller seemed to be getting super serious, but things could be taking a turn for the worse.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may be moving a bit too fast for the NBA star. The report suggests that Khloe may be a little more serious about the romance that Tristan, and it could be scaring him off.

Sources reveal that while Kardashian has been gushing over Thompson in the media and showering him with gifts, the Cleveland Cavalier thinks it’s all too much and has told his girlfriend that he wants to slow things down a bit.

In addition to Tristan Thompson’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, currently battling to repeat a championship, the baller recently became a first-time father with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Now, Khloe Kardashian is allegedly pushing him into a bigger commitment, and he’s simply not ready for that step yet.

“Tristan’s barely getting used to the idea of being a dad and here’s Khloe pushing him into a high-profile engagement. [He] is ready to run because it’s too much too quickly.”

In addition to Khloe Kardashian pushing Tristan Thompson to get engaged, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be throwing a ton of money around when it comes to her beau.

“He was p***ed that Khloe threw all that money on his birthday, just for bragging rights. His friends are calling her ‘Khloe Warbucks’ after the rich guy in Annie.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she has never felt a love like she has with Tristan Thompson, and that if he were to propose to her, she would absolutely say yes. The reality TV star even stated that she and Tristan have been talking about starting a family together.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” Khloe told Evening Standard Magazine, adding that she “definitely” wants to become a mother like her older sisters. “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Meanwhile, rumors of a possible Kardashian curse are circulating, and Tristan Thompson’s teammates are allegedly warning the NBA center to break up with Khloe Kardashian before it’s too late. Athletes such as Lamar Odom, Reggie Bush, and Kris Humphries have all suffered career struggles after being involved with a Kardashian sister, and some are worried that could happen to Thompson.

“All his friends and family are begging him to get out of this situation before that family takes over his life,” an insider revealed of the situation.

However, some of Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates allegedly don’t mind Khloe Kardashian’s presence. In fact, a few of them have even asked the reality star to bring her single sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner to the games in hopes of possibly asking the girls on a date. However, Khloe has reportedly refused to subject her sisters the Thompson’s team members.

“Most of the guys on Tristan’s team would kill to hook up with a Kardashian so they’re really pressuring him to bring along some of Khloe’s sisters to a game,” a source told OK! Magazine.

