‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 25, Daybreak Nightfall And Perfect Roll Artifacts

Destiny restarts the Featured Raid rotation with the Weekly Reset for Tuesday, April 25. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners also have a Nightfall with the Daybreak modifier active to sling grenades and Super abilities around left and right. Additionally, those who have had nicely rolled Artifacts elude them will have a shot at two this week.

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled.

Weekly Featured Raid — Crota’s End (Guide)

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Deathsinger Challenge

Crota Challenge

Rewards

Raid Gear

Unknown Rewards

Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — Fallen S.A.B.E.R.

Ocean of Storms, Moon Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.

Modifiers

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Daybreak — The Darkness grows stronger, and so do you. Form a fireteam of three and unleash your Light with greatly increased ability recharge.

Rewards

Unknown Rewards

Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — The Iron Lords

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Mayhem Rumble

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Enemies 1 Seditious Mind Vex 2 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal 3 Sylok, the Defiled Hive

Modifiers

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Fresh Troops – Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Notable Vendor Armor

Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.

Cayde-6 (Hunter Vanguard)

Novgorod Cloak — 98 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)

One Is All Warlock Class Item — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Raku Poltergeist 2.0 Hunter Gauntlets – 99 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

Eris Morn

Mark of the Duskborn Titan Class Item- 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

Bellicose Shell – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

Endling Mark Titan Class Item — 98 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

Executor Hideo (New Monarchy)

High Command Mark Titan Class Item — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

The Speaker

Sunsinger’s Bond Warlock Class Item – 100 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)

Striker’s Mark – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Notable Vendor Weapons

Roni 55-30 (Vanguard Quartermaster)

Teacup Tempest Sidearm – Hot Swap, Zen Moment / Feeding Frenzy, High Caliber Rounds / Snapshot

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

Keystone 01 Scout Rifle — Crowd Control, Outlaw / Perfect Balance, Explosive Rounds / Lightweight

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

The Wormwood Sidearm — Hot Swap, Cascade / Fitted Stock, High Caliber Rounds / Quickdraw

The Wounded Scout Rifle — Crowd Control / Unflinching / Hammer Forged, Explosive Rounds / Full Auto

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Hunt for Glory Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 30 Kill Credits

Deny 20 Crests 5,000 500 Taking Control Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Crucible Quartermaster Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Burst of Victory Use Pulse Rifles to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible. 3,000 500 Eye of Victory Use Scout Rifles to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible. 1,500 250 They’ll Never See It Coming Use Sniper Rifles to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible. 1,500 250 Trusty Sidearm Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders. 1,500 250 Choose Your Moment Use Heavy Weapons to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible. 1,500 250

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Merciless Get 9 rapid enemy kills to earn Rampage Medals in SIVA Crisis Strikes. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Crushing Blows Use the Iron Battle Axe or powerful enemy weapons to decimate hostile threats. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 31 Intellect /

49 Discipline 105% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 65 Intellect 86% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 120 Discipline /

118 Strength 313%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus plus The Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out: Cosmodrome Kill Taken Lieutenants in the Cosmodrome. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Champion Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Treasure Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Mercy Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]