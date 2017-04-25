‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 25, Daybreak Nightfall And Perfect Roll Artifacts

Destiny restarts the Featured Raid rotation with the Weekly Reset for Tuesday, April 25. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners also have a Nightfall with the Daybreak modifier active to sling grenades and Super abilities around left and right. Additionally, those who have had nicely rolled Artifacts elude them will have a shot at two this week.
As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled.
Weekly Featured Raid — Crota’s End (Guide)
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Deathsinger Challenge
- Crota Challenge
Rewards
- Raid Gear
- Unknown Rewards
- Age of Triumph Ornament
Nightfall Playlist — Fallen S.A.B.E.R.
Ocean of Storms, Moon Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.
Modifiers
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Ironclad — More enemies have shields.
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
- Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.
- Daybreak — The Darkness grows stronger, and so do you. Form a fireteam of three and unleash your Light with greatly increased ability recharge.
Rewards
- Unknown Rewards
- Skeleton Key
Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)
Weekly Story Playlist — The Iron Lords
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Ironclad — More enemies have shields.
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)
Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Mayhem Rumble
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)
Challenge of Elders
|Round
|Boss
|Enemies
|1
|Seditious Mind
|Vex
|2
|Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx
|Cabal
|3
|Sylok, the Defiled
|Hive
Modifiers
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
- Fresh Troops – Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.
- Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.
Bounties
- Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok
This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.
Notable Vendor Armor
Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.
Cayde-6 (Hunter Vanguard)
- Novgorod Cloak — 98 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)
Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)
- One Is All Warlock Class Item — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
- Raku Poltergeist 2.0 Hunter Gauntlets – 99 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)
Eris Morn
- Mark of the Duskborn Titan Class Item- 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)
Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)
- Bellicose Shell – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)
- Endling Mark Titan Class Item — 98 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)
Executor Hideo (New Monarchy)
- High Command Mark Titan Class Item — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
The Speaker
- Sunsinger’s Bond Warlock Class Item – 100 percent T12 (Discipline / Strength)
- Striker’s Mark – 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)
Notable Vendor Weapons
Roni 55-30 (Vanguard Quartermaster)
- Teacup Tempest Sidearm – Hot Swap, Zen Moment / Feeding Frenzy, High Caliber Rounds / Snapshot
Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)
- Keystone 01 Scout Rifle — Crowd Control, Outlaw / Perfect Balance, Explosive Rounds / Lightweight
Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)
- The Wormwood Sidearm — Hot Swap, Cascade / Fitted Stock, High Caliber Rounds / Quickdraw
- The Wounded Scout Rifle — Crowd Control / Unflinching / Hammer Forged, Explosive Rounds / Full Auto
Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|A Hunt for Glory
|Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type.
|5,000
|500
|Taking Control
|Exercise your skills in the Control match type.
|5,000
|500
Crucible Quartermaster Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Burst of Victory
|Use Pulse Rifles to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible.
|3,000
|500
|Eye of Victory
|Use Scout Rifles to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible.
|1,500
|250
|They’ll Never See It Coming
|Use Sniper Rifles to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible.
|1,500
|250
|Trusty Sidearm
|Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders.
|1,500
|250
|Choose Your Moment
|Use Heavy Weapons to defeat opposing Guardians in the Crucible.
|1,500
|250
Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Loot
|Legendary Marks
|Strike Elite
|Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
|Sunrise
|Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Weapon
|10
|Merciless
|Get 9 rapid enemy kills to earn Rampage Medals in SIVA Crisis Strikes.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Archon’s Forge: Vandals
|Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Crushing Blows
|Use the Iron Battle Axe or powerful enemy weapons to decimate hostile threats.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Shanks
|Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Pull the Plug
|Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras.
|5,000
|500
Tyra Karn’s Artifacts
|Artifact
|Description
|Stats
|T12
|Memory of Perun
|Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted.
|31 Intellect /
49 Discipline
|105%
|Memory of Skorri
|When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster.
|65 Intellect
|86%
|Memory of Felwinter
|Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy.
|120 Discipline /
118 Strength
|313%
Petra Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Take the Wanted
|WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended.
Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus plus The Hollows on Mars.
|3,000
|500
|Take Them Out: Cosmodrome
|Kill Taken Lieutenants in the Cosmodrome.
|1,500
|250
|Take Them All
|Kill 100 Taken.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Champion
|Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Treasure
|Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Mercy
|Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught.
|1,500
|250
