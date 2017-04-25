Brad Pitt Or Ben Affleck – Who Is Hollywood’s Hottest Bachelor? [Poll]

Celebrity divorces were aplenty in 2016, and two of them made Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck – a couple of Hollywood’s most attractive stars – single for the first time in decades. While the men finalize their divorces with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner, respectively, who is Hollywood’s hottest bachelor?

According to W Magazine, Affleck had a two year head start on Pitt but hasn’t done much to improve his outward appearance. While Pitt lost weight, started new hobbies, and looks generally healthier since his split in September, Affleck struggled to keep up appearances. Apart from almost drinking himself to death, Affleck has appeared unkept in public, refuses to smile, and has gained a bit of weight for his role as Batman. Affleck is still an attractive guy, but Pitt definitely has the advantage in the looks department.

During his most recent red carpet appearance, Pitt looked as stylish as ever and even smiled for the cameras. Outside of promoting movies, the actor has been seen rocking bomber jackets, chic button downs, and stylish shades in public. He’s also lost a ton of weight, though some people think it may have been too much.

When it comes to their relationships with their exes, Affleck has the advantage. Pitt is coming off a nasty divorce with Jolie that only recently got better. Affleck, meanwhile, broke up with Garner two years ago and managed to remain close. Between spending an enormous amount of time with his kids to Garner’s kind words about his parenting skills, Affleck has become quite the father figure in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt’s post-divorce life was much different. The actor fought rumors of child abuse, drug use, and anger issues in the months following his divorce. Fortunately, things have turned around for Pitt and he has been allowed greater access to his six children. ET Online reports that Pitt recently invited the kids over to his home in Los Feliz for the first time since the split. An insider also revealed that Pitt and Jolie have been talking to each other in recent weeks and are “committed to act as a united front” in the coming months.

Who's the more eligible bachelor: Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck?https://t.co/hpgSGE18G7 — W magazine (@wmag) April 24, 2017

As far as dating is concerned, it sounds like Pitt is slowly easing his way into the dating world. An inside source told People that Pitt has been seeing a few different women over the past month but hasn’t found anything serious.

“It’s not anything serious,” the source explained. “He doesn’t have a girlfriend. It’s more of a way to get out and be social.”

Affleck, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too interesting in finding new love. Although a source claims that the Batman v Superman star is “back in the dating game,” he’s still living in Garner’s guest house and continues to spend time with her in public. In fact, NY Mag is reporting that Affleck and Garner recently enjoyed a brunch together. The outing comes a week after the two officially filed for divorce.

It isn’t clear if Affleck is actually dating again or not, but Pitt certainly has a line of suitors knocking down the door for a chance to get with him. Whether or not this means that Pitt will be the first to start an official romance is yet to be seen.

Pitt and Affleck have their own strengths and weaknesses, but Pitt is by far the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood. Even still, it’s hard to ignore Affleck’s commitment to his family and the manner in which he handled the split with Garner.

Affleck and Pitt have not commented on their relationship status or whether or not they are currently dating.

Tell us! Who would you rather – Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck?

