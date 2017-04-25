Flip Or Flop’s Christina And Tarek El Moussa Sign On For Season 8!

Flip Or Flop‘s Christina and Tarek El Moussa have signed on for an eighth season of the popular HGTV series, dispelling rumors that the couple’s divorce has put an end to their career working as a couple.

As People reports, the couple announced in a joint statement that, divorce or not, they’re going to continue to work together hosting the show that made them famous.

“[Christina]: Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop. [Tarek]: From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.”

As you are undoubtedly aware, Tarek and Christina are in the midst of a divorce. The couple quietly separated in 2016, after a disturbing incident in which Christina called the cops on Tarek, claiming he was distraught and had left the family home with a gun.

Since their divorce went public, the two have continued to work together as co-hosts, but not husband and wife. Not only did they continue to host Flip Or Flop, they also hosted seminars and attended promotional events – as a pair. Christina explained to People that, even though their marriage is over, their business partnership was continuing.

“[This] is just normal to us. We had fun onstage together and went home to different houses, but we both went home happy. It’s comfortable for us to work together,”

Whether or not Christina and Tarek were and are actually happy working together, or were simply putting on a brave face for the cameras, is a matter of dispute. According to a January In Touch Weekly report, Tarek was abusive towards Christina on the set of Flip or Flop. An anonymous insider source claimed that Tarek took great pleasure in humiliating his estranged wife.

“Tarek found humor in humiliating his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired]. Tarek called Christina a ‘whore’ on set many times.”

Of course, allegations made anonymously are just that: anonymous allegations. Officially, neither HGTV nor Christina or Tarek have indicated there’s been any abuse.

Nevertheless. the future of Flip Or Flop – at least, the version of it hosted by Tarek and Christina – had been in doubt. As the New York Daily News reported in early March, HGTV announced plans to expand the show to five other cities, with five other, non-divorcing couples hosting.

This news got fans thinking that maybe Tarek & Christina were done. However, Allison Page, general manager of U.S. programming for HGTV, said that plans had been in the works to expand the scope of the franchise long before news of Christina and Tarek’s marital troubles broke.

“We’ve been building this franchise for over a year and a half and we’re thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that’s been a big success.”

Earlier this month, rumors began to swirl that HGTV was done with Tarek and Christina, according to a “high-level network source” quoted by The Christian Post.

“They won’t go beyond what they’ve already shot. There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities. Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa won’t be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last.”

Now that Christina and Tarek have confirmed that they’re back on for Season 8 of Flip or Flop, those rumors can finally be put to rest.

