‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Moves On, Paul And Sonny Move In

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week reveal that there will be a ton of drama happening in Salem. Many characters will find themselves in intense situations, and fans will love every minute of it.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux will take the next step in her efforts to move on from Chad and start a new life on her own. Abby, who recently decided she needed to leave her husband, Chad DiMera, for a fresh start with her son Thomas, will interview for a job at the police station. The report states that Abigail will nail the interview as she is more than qualified for the position, and having family members such as her aunt Hope and brother JJ who work at the station won’t hurt either. Abigail will be proud of herself as she feels like she’s finally doing something for herself and leaving her old life behind.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see Paul and Sonny take a huge step in their lives as well. The couple, who have been growing very close as of late, will discuss the possibility of moving in together. Sonny, who hasn’t lived with another man since the death of his husband, Will Horton, is head over heels for Paul, and it seems that the two will soon be making it official and taking the next step in their relationship.

Another couple taking a big step in their relationship this week is Brady Black and Nicole Walker. The pair, who are still living in Canada on the run with baby Holly, will make love after they’ve both confessed their feelings to one another. However, Brady and Nicole’s bliss won’t last long. The two will soon get a visit from a very unexpected person. Xander will show up at their doorstep, and he’ll likely be wanting revenge. Xander blames Nicole for many of the things that have happened to him in the past, and she and Brady could end up fighting for their lives before it’s all said and done.

Perhaps Deimos Kiriakis will help the two. Days of Our Lives spoilers claim that Deimos has tracked down Brady and Nicole and will be heading to Canada himself in hopes of winning his former fiancé back. If Deimos finds Xander there threatening the couple, it could mean death for the Kiriakis castoff. As fans will remember, Deimos helped Xander escape after his prison break last year. Deimos told everyone that Xander was dead, but he really hopped a ship and was told to never show his face in Salem again. Since then, some DOOL watchers have come up with a theory that Xander may be Deimos’ son.

Back in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as JJ and Lani tackle a very dangerous new case. The partners will take on a prostitution ring lead by a pimp named Snake. Lani will seemingly go undercover as one of Snake’s new girls in hopes of busting the pimp, but things will likely take a dangerous turn if and when Lani’s cover is blown. Will JJ rush in to save his partner/girlfriend from Snake’s clutches?

It seems that tensions are rising for many of the Days of Our Lives characters this week, and with May sweeps just around the corner, viewers can expect even more dramatic storylines to surface in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? What would you like to see happen in Salem this week?

